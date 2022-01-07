Carf suspends judgment sessions after servants hand over positions – 01/06/2022 – Market

The Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) suspended trial sessions scheduled for next week due to lack of quorum, after Federal Revenue officials hand over the positions of advisers in the agency amid a national mobilization for remuneration.

According to Carf, the lack of a quorum was caused “by the adhesion of advisors representing the National Treasury to the wall movement of the functional category”.

Since the end of last year, at least 44 civil servants have handed over the positions of advisers to Carf, responsible for judging tax disputes between the Union and taxpayers.

As a result, the situation makes judgments unfeasible as of this month, when the most relevant appeals in tax matters begin to be decided.

The judgment sessions of the Ordinary Panels of the 2nd Judgment Section and the 1st and 2nd Extraordinary Panels of the 1st Judgment Section, scheduled between January 10 and 14, were suspended.

The movement of federal employees reaches different categories and was triggered by dissatisfaction with the forecast of salary readjustments for police officers, signaled by President Jair Bolsonaro last year.

They threaten to trigger a strike as big as those promoted in 2012 during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government.