Carf suspends judgments after movement of tax servants for remuneration – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) announced on Thursday, 6, that it had to paralyze the trials because of the movement of public servants of the IRS in defense of regulation of category efficiency bonuses. Carf, the last instance to appeal tax assessment notices before the Court, has a tax stock of cases to be judged that totals almost R$ 1 trillion.

The reason is the lack of a regimental quorum for the installation and deliberation of the collegiate, motivated by the adhesion of representative councilors to the movement of the category. According to National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco), more than 60 advisors representing the Revenue, out of a total of 90, announced that they will not participate in the trials in January.

According to a statement released today, the judgment sessions of the Ordinary Panels of the 2nd Judgment Section and the 1st and 2nd Extraordinary Panels of the 1st Judgment Section are suspended, in addition to the sessions of the 3rd Extraordinary Panel of the 1st Section. The judgment sessions of the 1st Class of CSRF are kept.

Carf is a collegiate body of the Ministry of Economy which judges the appeals presented by taxpayers against the collection of taxes by the Federal Revenue. The body is equal and has 180 members – 90 representatives of the Revenue, 90 of the taxpayers.

The agency expected the return of their work for the next week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Carf has tried only small value cases, in a virtual way. The big cases would be resumed on the 10th, in person.

Behind the scenes, members of the Revenue pressured the president of Carf, Adriana Gomes Rêgo, to suspend the work since the last week of 2021. The president resisted, but gave in this Thursday.

Today, the Sindifisco board met with Diogo Denny, Giovana Paiva, Gustavo Garcia, Larissa Girard and Daniel Bezerra, Carf’s tax auditors, to discuss the mobilization.

At assessment of tax lawyer Breno Vasconcelos, the decision to suspend the sessions is correct. “If they were kept, there was a risk that they would not happen, in practice, due to the lack of a quorum or the absence of the rapporteurs of scheduled cases, generating unnecessary costs for taxpayers and lawyers, who would travel to Brasilia no need,” he said.

already the tax expert Lina Santin, partner at Salusse Marangoni Advogados, highlighted that the suspension is also positive from a sanitary point of view. “The suspension of sessions is a necessary measure, especially given the recent increase in contamination by the virus of the covid, influenza and others”, he considered.

great processes

Data from September 2021 from the agency indicate that Carf has a stock of BRL 940 billion in tax credits to be judged. Of this total, BRL 384 billion are gathered in 134 processes involving publicly-held companies.

It is not possible to know, by Carf, the value of the processes that would be judged from next week, since the cases are covered by fiscal secrecy. On the other hand, a survey carried out by the Estadão/Broadcast with the help of tax lawyers, he points out that Itaú, for example, is facing lawsuits at Carf totaling R$ 57.2 billion at Carf. THE Petrobras, in turn, has R$29 billion pending judgment by the agency. tax cases of Ambev, in turn, reach more than R$50 billion. THE B3 has R$ 11 billion to be judged by the body.

Tax lawyers point out that the agency has been delaying these processes for two years, due to the pandemic. Now, the processes tend to take even longer to be judged, considering that, at the moment, there is no forecast of outcome for the movement of tax auditors.

But it is not only large companies that may be affected by the suspension of the agency. Carf’s data show that there are almost 38 thousand processes in the body with a value below R$ 66 thousand. Generally, these cases involve “minor” lawsuits, involving individuals who were assessed by the Federal Revenue Service and are now awaiting an administrative appeal. These processes are responsible for R$700 million in inventory.

There are also 50,000 cases pending judgment in cases between R$66 thousand and R$15 million, which generally involve small and medium-sized companies.

THE lawyer Luciana Aguiar, tax lawyer and teacher, stressed that he awaits a quick solution for the organ to return to regular functioning. “In the pandemic, as much as the counselors made efforts in the virtual judgments, there was some loss of time/quality in the interaction. We all know the huge volumes involved in the trials, so it would be good for the country if the cases could be tried”, he considered.