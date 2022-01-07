Carla Diaz expresses herself when she finds out she let lubricant appear on Instagram

Ex-participant of ‘BBB 21’ is in Gramado and was on a tour of the room in which she is staying with her boyfriend when she showed the intimate item

Reproduction/Instagram/carladiaz/07.01.2022 Carla Diaz asked to be hired by a lubricant manufacturing company



The actress carla diaz became a topic on social media when she showed an intimate product during a tour she took through the room where she is staying with her boyfriend, the city ​​councilor Felipe Becari, in Gramado, in Rio Grande do Sul. In Instagram stories, the ex-participant of “BBB 21” was showing the details of the accommodation when he showed a lubricant that was on top of a nightstand. Followers soon noticed and started commenting on the subject on social media. After taking a walk with her boyfriend, Carla discovered that the subject was booming on social media and posted a video laughing along with Felipe. “We arrived at the hotel and discovered the tour of the lubricant…”, wrote the actress in the publication.

the psychologist hallelujah lumen, who was also on “BBB 21”, questioned the repercussions of the matter. “Our people, does even lubricant become news nowadays? It’s something so normal for people to use, it’s bizarre…”, he wrote on Twitter. Cimed, the company that manufactures the lubricant that appeared on Carla’s social networks, made a post joking about the subject and quoted an excerpt from the opening song of “Chiquititas”, a soap opera in which the actress was part of the cast as a child. “Move, move, move with your hands!”, the company wrote when disclosing that the lubricant can also be used as a massage gel. The ex-BBB joined in the joke and in the publication: “It’s just a question of hiring me (laughs)”.