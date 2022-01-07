Carla Diaz films hotel room and fans see lubricant

Carla Diaz shows supposed tube of lube in a hotel room with her boyfriend

carla diaz I didn’t imagine that a “tour” of the hotel room where she’s staying with her new boyfriend would yield so much, Felipe Becari, in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul. That’s because, during a video posted on Instagram this Thursday (6), when showing the bed, an unusual object appeared on the table next to it, which fans began to consider on the web if it is a lubricant.

It didn’t take long for the subject to dominate social media, with many followers “excited” about the supposed intimate gel. “Carla’s night must have been great,” wrote one. “Carla, out of Stories, are you okay?” joked another.

There were also those who were indignant with the intimate life of the actress to polemicize so much. “People, what surprise is this with the lubricant appearing at a glance in the stories of Carla Diaz? A grown woman has sex”, one person revolted.

Carla took up the relationship with Felipe on December 31, when she shared a click with the São Paulo councilor on Instagram, in which they appeared hugging each other in the last days of the year. She has captioned the image only with emojis. Felipe, on the other hand, was more direct, writing: “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace”.