Carla Diaz shows off hotel room and fans speculate about lubricant

Carla Diaz just wanted to show the room in which she is staying with her new boyfriend, Felipe Becari, in Gramado (RS). However, a purple item, on the nightstand beside the bed, ended up attracting attention.
On social media, fans noticed that the packaging is very similar to that of a well-known intimate lubricant and commented on it.
Others, however, scoffed at the repercussions caused by the supposed product.
dating with councilor
Carla Diaz and Felipe Becari took over the relationship on the last day of 2021. Rumors circulated that the two had been together since November.
Graduated in Physical Education and Law, Felipe Becari has been in the police force for ten years, having joined at the age of 23. Member of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), he was the fourth best voted candidate for the São Paulo City Council in 2020, with 98,717 votes.
One of his main causes as a politician is the defense and protection of different animals. Felipe has already participated in actions to save dogs with the activist Luisa Mell.