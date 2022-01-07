Carla Diaz shows off hotel room and fans speculate about lubricant

Carla Diaz just wanted to show the room in which she is staying with her new boyfriend, Felipe Becari, in Gramado (RS). However, a purple item, on the nightstand beside the bed, ended up attracting attention.

On social media, fans noticed that the packaging is very similar to that of a well-known intimate lubricant and commented on it.

And Carla Diaz, who made a story about the room where she and Felipe spent the night and ended up leaking the intimate lubricant 👀😬🤭 — Tvltando #BBB22 (@tvltando) January 6, 2022

I’m dying c the stories by Carla Diaz filming the k-med inside the room in the biggest scene and not touching kkkkkkkkk — yole 🔥 (@_yolemesquita) January 6, 2022

Others, however, scoffed at the repercussions caused by the supposed product.

People, what is this surprise with the lubricant appearing at a glance in the stories of Carla Diaz? a grown woman fucks shocking wow — Anna (@annacmrc) January 6, 2022

dating with councilor

Carla Diaz exhibited photo alliances with Felipe Becari Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Carla Diaz and Felipe Becari took over the relationship on the last day of 2021. Rumors circulated that the two had been together since November.

Graduated in Physical Education and Law, Felipe Becari has been in the police force for ten years, having joined at the age of 23. Member of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), he was the fourth best voted candidate for the São Paulo City Council in 2020, with 98,717 votes.

One of his main causes as a politician is the defense and protection of different animals. Felipe has already participated in actions to save dogs with the activist Luisa Mell.