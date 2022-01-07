‘Carlos Carvalhal will not come to Atlético,’ says Roberto Abras

Atlético are looking for a new coach and collected another negative response after looking for Jorge Jesus. This time, Carlos Carvalhal, coach of Sporting Braga, 56 years old, said that he will not lead the club, after Galo’s invitation.

Who says it is the reporter Roberto Abras, during the participation in the program Debate, this Thursday (6).

“The information emerged that Carvalhal had agreed with Atlético. The president of Braga was… for life. The information is that Carvalhal, with the commitment to restructure Braga, and that he talked to his family and his commission will not come to Brazil at this time,” declared Roberto Abras.

Atlético are still thinking about hiring a foreign coach, as Abras pointed out.

“Nothing leaks from Atlético at the moment. We’ll know later on what the coach’s choice will be. But who will be outside, will be,” he said.

