Carrefour leads high with expected purchase by French competitor

São Paulo, 06/01/2022 – As actions of Carrefour Brazil ON led the highs of Ibovespaduring most of the morning, with a gain of around 4.44%, after the information that the Auchan supermarket chain would be drawing up a new proposal for the acquisition of rival Carrefour, in France. According to Bloomberg, the company has had talks with private equity funds, such as CVC Capital Partners, about a possible partnership to make a joint offer.

Read too

Also according to the agency, a combination of the business with Carrefour would lead Auchan’s founding family, Mulliez, to create the largest supermarket chain in France and strengthen its position amid challenges posed by low-cost German rivals. Any business would need the support of Carrefour’s anchor shareholders, the Moulin family and Brazilian retail entrepreneur Abilio Diniz.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumption (SBVC), Eduardo Terra, recalls that, if the story is confirmed, this would be the entry of the controlling family of Auchan in Brazilian food retail. The Mulliez already have a presence in the country through other retail brands such as Decathlon and Leroy Merlin. However, the movement in the food segment is relevant, as the Brazilian operation is considered a strength in the Carrefour Group, especially for having the Atacadão wholesalers network in its portfolio, which delivers robust growth figures to the parent company.

Auchan’s management is considered successful and more characterized by the presence of the business owners. On Carrefour’s side, the company’s management is done in a more fragmented way.

For Terra, the supposed business combination – which details are not known – would generate synergies and give Auchan an important scale in France. On the Brazilian side, the movement of shareholders seems to be related to the prospect of a new qualified investor in the business that would have growth plans for the company.