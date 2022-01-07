Cat is caught after trying to ‘steal’ Christmas cookies at police station

A cat named Bob had the audacity to commit a crime inside a police station.

The feline criminal decided to steal a box of cookies. But that wasn’t his only crime: he “harassed” local students as well as watching women bathing in a pool.

The cat caused small riots in the city where he lives in the UK. After receiving many complaints about the animal’s antics, Natasha Mc Phee, director of the NGO Animals Lost and Found in Kent (ALFIK), met Bob.

“Bob was a stray cat originally. His current owner found him and said he was very friendly, so he thought he must have a home. She took him to the vet, but they had no luck finding their owners, so he came home with her,” Natasha told Metro.

Due to his antics, Bob was increasingly known in the region and gradually his photos were being posted on the Animals Lost and Found page on Facebook.

Kent Police themselves shared a photo on Twitter saying that he went in there and wanted to steal some cookies that were in a box.

The cat is beside the cookie box (Photo: disclosure)

“Looks like we adopted a cat from the Medway Police Station. No matter how many times he is escorted out of the building, he comes back to hunt Christmas cookies.” The caption read.

“No chip, but clearly well taken care of. Is anyone missing this little boy?” he added.

The director of the NGO thought it would be interesting to take a vote on the ALFIK page on Facebook to find out who is the most mischievous animal of all. Among some of the candidates were a cat who is constantly applying the ‘homeless and starving’ scam and Enki, the bird who likes to ‘fly out of nowhere’ and attack people.

“We have pets that are constantly popping up on our radar, like Bob, so we thought we’d have some fun with that for real,” Natasha points out.

The woman is holding the cat in one arm and the ASBO in the other (Photo: disclosure)

Without too many surprises Bob ended up winning. Many of the votes were justified that he was too brave to try to rob the police without any guilt.

See too:

Retrospective 2021 – Stories of pets that marked 2021