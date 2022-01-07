Ceará has 46 hospitalizations for influenza; another 13 are by Covid-19

Ceará has 11 patients in ICUs and 35 in apartments/wards infected with influenza. The data were released this Thursday, 6, by the president of the Association of Hospitals of the State of Ceará (AHECE), Aramicy Pinto. The president emphasizes that the population is doing well in seeking health facilities at the first symptoms of the disease, in addition to carrying out tests to identify the type of virus.

In conversation with journalist Raquel Alves, on the radio THE CBN PEOPLE, the manager also took stock of the Covid-19 cases in the private health network. “We are eight hospitals, where six patients are admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (ICU) and seven are in apartments/wards as a result of Covid-19”, he explains.

Data on positive cases and hospital discharges from the private health network in Ceará are provided daily to the State Health Department (Sesa). According to Aramicy, who specializes in clinical analysis, patients with more severe cases of influenza are hospitalized on average four days.

As for mild and moderate cases, the manager warns against the use of medication in order to alleviate flu symptoms. In these circumstances, it is critical that the drug be originally formulated for the treatment of flu-like illnesses, preferably under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

In these cases, virtual assistance can be an alternative for those who cannot or prefer to avoid the hospital environment. “What we have been observing a lot is self-medication. If the person sought virtual care in the first symptoms, then they will have more precise guidance. If symptoms persist, as an example of the cough becoming full, the person has to go to the emergency , because it may be necessary to do testing to know what is happening,” he explains.

According to the president of AHECE, those who are with the complete vaccine schedule are less likely to manifest the severe form of the disease. “Being immunized, you will make life difficult for the virus. You can even get contaminated, but you will have mild symptoms, and may even be treated at home, because each case is different”, he explains. “There are many people who have not had any vaccine and others who have only had one dose and have not gone to look for places to take the second one.”

Despite the increase in cases of Influenza and Covid-19, Aramicy is hopeful given the epidemiological scenario in the state. “I think that in seven days, after the New Year’s Eve episode, we will have a weakening of this virus. Let’s hope that happens”, he added.

