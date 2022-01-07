Cecilia irritates Breno and ends up rejected and humiliated · TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will be rejected by Breno (Marco Ricca) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The teenager will try to kiss the photographer, but the veteran will avoid the affection in the nine o’clock soap opera. He will claim that the young woman is confused about her feelings and that he is not romantically interested in her.

Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) will try to strike Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima) in next Monday’s chapter (10) in the plot by Lícia Manzo. The model will catch her mother kissing Felipe (Gabriel Leone) and will vent about the embarrassing moment with Breno.

In the conversation, the character played by Marco Ricca will be affectionate and will leave Cecília completely melted. She will then believe that he is taking it easy and will try to kiss him. The photographer will be irritated by the gesture and will scold her.

Married, Breno will say that the young woman is confused and will reject any warmer approach between the two. The model will feel humiliated for having tried something and will leave the scene rejected and humiliated.

‘Hi, missing’

After the episode, the photographer will also refuse to work with Cecília. He will give up on a campaign with the girl and anger Ilana with his sudden decision.

The character played by Fernanda Marques will find out about the story and try to confront him for his departure. She will call Breno several times, but the man will reject all calls.

Angered, the girl will go overboard and will be able to go to the veteran’s house to solve the story. The reunion between the two will happen at the end of next week in the plot.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a serial written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March. In its place, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal.

