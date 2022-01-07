Celso Roth questions the wave of foreign coaches in Brazil: “How many times has Jesus won the European Cup?”; watch | football

Guest at Live at Central do Mercado this Thursday, coach Celso Roth vented against the “wave” of foreign coaches in Brazilian football. Champion of Libertadores with Inter in 2010, the coach questioned the criteria for choosing the directors of major teams.

— Manager now thinks that the Brazilian coach has no more quality. Then go look for who won what? How many times has Jesus won the European Cup? Paulo Sousa won how many times? If it is to bring people, it is to bring people that qualify our football – he declared.

+ Follow the Market Center here on ge

1 of 1 Celso Roth Central do Mercado — Photo: Reproduction Celso Roth Central do Mercado — Photo: Reproduction

— What did Flamengo improve with Jesus? Apart from the technical quality of the players and the team. It’s nothing against anyone. We have to have people who qualify,” added Celso Roth.

The coach asked for a better assessment of the directors responsible for the choice of coaches.

— The world is Africa, Asia, South America and also Europe, not just Europe. We have to follow football and its evolution, its literature. This is essential for the coach to be up-to-date with knowledge – he defended.

— We want quality. With the exception of Jesus and Abel, who were questioned before Libertadores and won because he made a retroactive scheme and won, we have to analyze. Jesus has always been questioned a lot in Portugal and he was happy to arrive at the right time and with a good team, not taking Jesus’ credit for granted. Who makes the choices has to be careful – finished.

Check out more moments of Celso Roth at Central do Mercado:

Ronaldinho Gaucho best in history

Roth remembers work and puts Ronaldinho Gaucho as the best in history: “A divine grace”