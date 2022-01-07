CES 2022: Asus introduces first collapsible screen computer

Asus also took advantage of the start of CES 2022 on Wednesday (5) to announce its new computers. There are three new notebook models, but the highlight goes to the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), the “world’s first folding laptop with OLED screen”.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 17-inch folding OLED screen and 12th generation Intel processor. The device can be used as both a tablet and a notebook — or even a “desktop”. All this versatility is guaranteed by the flexible screen.

Versatility in Size

The ZenBook 17 Fold is a large device, with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and a 17.3-inch screen. When folded, the screen shrinks to a 3:2 aspect ratio at 12.5 inches, and whatever you use, you can connect a wireless keyboard to the screen itself.

The physical keyboard that comes with the device has a built-in trackpad and can be placed over the panel in notebook mode.

It even features color sensor technology to detect ambient light and change the screen hue for comfortable viewing — much like Apple’s True Tone on iPad.

The processor is an Intel i7 12th generation r performance with SSD and storage of up to 1TB. The battery has a capacity of 75 Wh and already has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C) on the side.

In addition to the Zenbook 17 Fold, Asus even unveiled the Zenbook 14 OLED and Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition with 90 Hz display during its panel at CES 2022.

The second day of CES 2022 started this Thursday (6). Follow the coverage here on Gizmodo.