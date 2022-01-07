CES 2022 | GM Introduces 100% Electric Silverado

THE General Motors (GM) promised, still in October 2021, to give more information about the electric version of Silverado, the brand’s electric pickup, during CES 2022. But the automaker did better and presented the model in all its details this Wednesday ( 5).

The best word to describe the initial impact Silverado makes is “awesome”. In addition to the beautiful design, the GM electric pickup truck conveys safety, robustness and modernity.

“Chevrolet has revolutionized Silverado several times to make it the success it is today. The Ultium platform is a key factor in reaching this new level with the pickup, for customers who will use the product as a work vehicle and those who are looking for a versatile vehicle for the day, including those who are considering purchasing a pickup truck for the first time,” summed up Steve Hill, vice president of the automaker.

At first, the US market will have, from 2023, two versions of the electric Silverado available: the RST First Edition and the WT (Work Truck), aimed at those who will use the pickup truck to work. Trail Boss, intermediate, will only arrive after production is at full steam.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Silverado E, the GM electric pickup truck, will be launched in the United States in two versions (Image: Press Release/GM)

The first model will have 670 horsepower, over 100 kgfm of torque and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds. The WT will have a slightly lower power, 520 horsepower, and a torque of 60 kgfm, but a greater load capacity.

cutting edge technology

The 100% electric Silverado, as expected, is full of luxury, comfort and technology. The First Edition version, according to the announcement by General Motors, has in its package the following highlights:

Four-wheel drive;

Adaptive automatic air suspension;

Midgate Multi-Flex System that expands the cargo area by allowing the bucket to be connected to the cabin, with the folding of the rear seats as well;

Multi-Flex back cover with electric mechanism;

Multimedia with 17-inch screen6;

Configurable digital panel with 11-inch screen;

Driver’s auxiliary screen, head-up display, over 14 inches;

Super Cruise7 (autonomous driving assistance technology).

Electric Silverado will have comfort, autonomy and state-of-the-art technology (Image: Press Release/Chevrolet)

giant autonomy

In addition to all the embedded technology, the new 100% electric Silverado will have a major highlight in autonomy. The estimated range is 640 kilometers on a single charge, in addition to the possibility of using rapid charging systems of up to 350 kW, allowing the autonomy to be extended by 160 km in 10 minutes at the outlet, according to GM estimates.

General Motors will gradually launch the electric pickup. It will start to reach the US market in the second quarter of 2023 in its WT version, with prices starting at US$ 39,990 (R$ 228,000).

Three months later, it will be the turn of the RST First Edition, which will cost US$ 105 thousand (R$ 600 thousand). In the future, the intermediate version, Trail Boss, will be launched with values ​​between US$ 50 thousand and US$ 80 thousand (R$ 285.7 and R$ 457.1 thousand).

In Brazil, Silverado has not been sold since 2001. Its return to the country, however, should happen with the combustion model, also in 2023. There is no indication of the electric version coming to the green-yellow market, at least for While.

Source: General Motors