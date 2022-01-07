CES 2022 | Lenovo brings smarter solutions and innovations to professionals

Ready to meet the needs of hybrid work, Lenovo announced at CES 2022 a series of new additions that deliver a premium experience for professionals, whether they work in person, remotely or hybrid.

For corporate users, the giant offers the next generation of the ThinkPad X1 line, equipped with new 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel vPro® technology, in addition to ThinkVision monitors, with a QHD screen with high color accuracy and full communication features , and the evolution of desktops with a focus on hybrid work through new solutions from the ThinkCentre family.

New ThinkPad X1 lineup delivers a flawless work experience

Most powerful and complete solutions among ThinkPad devices, the new 10th generation X1 Carbon, 7th generation X1 Yoga and 2nd generation X1 Nano further refine the flawless experiences offered by the line. The devices are designed to deliver maximum performance with the best audio and video features to make collaboration more immersive, while still having full security features, essential features in the age of hybrid work.

10th generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Image: Lenovo)

All models come equipped with the latest 12th gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel vPro® technology, in U15 and P28 variants, 4th gen PCIe storage options and low latency LPDDR5 memories, and Windows 11 Pro, guaranteeing security and management efficiency of machines. There’s also a new, improved communication bar, complete with a Full HD webcam, Privacy Shutter and quad-array far-field microphones.

Thanks to the unique shape, the webcam houses a sensor larger than normal, with 1.4 µm pixels, capturing more light even in the darkest environments. Complementing the experience, the new Computer Vision technology, available on select models of the new ThinkPad X1, utilizes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for 3D facial recognition, which combines a detailed model of the user’s face with Artificial Intelligence for unlocking.

7th generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Image: Lenovo)

Apart from that, Computer Vision also employs the Human Presence Detection function, which prevents other movements in the environment, such as pets or office colleagues, from activating the panel, and reduces the brightness or completely turns off the display when it detects that the user is not looking to save battery and enhance data security in public environments.

The new generation brought other improvements to the display and audio, including new OLED 2.8K screen options for the X1 Carbon and OLED 4K for the X1 Yoga, both with Eyesafe certification for low blue light, as well as a Dolby suite for the creation of a rich multimedia environment, integrating HDR with Dolby Vision in supported displays, Dolby Atmos for richer detail sound, and Dolby Voice with AI and noise cancellation to make voices clearer during calls.

2nd generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (Image: Lenovo)

Connectivity was another focus for Lenovo with the presence of Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE Cat16 and 5G sub-6 WWAN, while ThinkShield’s Firmware Resiliency 2.0 enhances security by extending protection, detection and recovery to additional components. In addition, the devices are compatible with Tile’s full suite, allowing users to locate PCs anywhere for up to 14 days, even when they are turned off.

ThinkCentre line brings adaptable future to desktops

Lenovo also brought news for those looking for complete and secure solutions in the desktop format, announcing the modular TiO Flex mini deskp.

Responsible for reinvigorating the desktop industry with the launch of its first generation, in 2014, the Tiny-in-One modular solution gets a new version with TiO Flex, a novelty that brings a complete value proposition and reduces complexity for corporate users and remote workers. The launch supports four generations of Tiny desktops, introduces new display options up to 27 inches, and is easy to upgrade thanks to its three-part modular structure.

TiO Flex Stand support provides a unique solution for optional 4th through 8th generation Tiny desktops, and allows integration of optional ThinkVision T-Series monitors with 22-inch, 24-inch and 27-inch displays, with or without VoIP. other monitors with optional support in VESA 100×100 standard.

ThinkVision Monitors Bring Flexibility to Hybrid Work

With nearly borderless design on 4 sides and high color accuracy, the ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 monitors employ QHD screens with 95% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, 100% sRGB gamut, BT.709 color and HDR10 support. Both are similar in that they employ fully adjustable mounts and low blue light technology, which reduces eyestrain.

There’s a wide selection of ports, ThinkColour software, which makes it easy to manage device configurations, and sustainable paper packaging with pulp protection. Despite the similarities, the ThinkVision P27h-30 sets itself apart by its proposal — the model was designed with flexible working environments in mind, requiring a connection to laptops via the single-cable docking solution.

The connection offers power charging of up to 100W, ethernet, USB hub and support for multiple screens, working with plug-and-play technology and integrating a KVM switch, whereby it is possible to quickly control multiple devices with the same set of mouse and keyboard. Even so, both the P27h-30 and the P27q-30 are compatible with the new members of the ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack line.

Comprised of the MC60 Monitor Webcam and MS30 Monitor Soundbar, both based on wireless connectivity, plus an intelligent USB cradle plugged into the top of the monitors, the family caters for three scenarios: crisp sound through dual 2W speakers and power lock. physical security with the MS30, crisp Full HD video image with autofocus, dual-array microphones equipped with beamforming noise canceling, and selection of 65, 78 or 90 degree fields of view with the C60, or using both solutions together .

To check out all the latest from Lenovo at CES 2020, including more details on featured products and availability, just visit the company’s official page for the fair.