CES 2022: New TVs, Foldable Notebook, Color-Changing BMW, and More | TC plant

CES 2022 is already drawing to a close, with a series of innovations in several areas of technology. TudoCelular covered several of these events and summarizes for you what was best at the fair, at this Duty TC. Among the highlights are the new generation Smart TVs with OLED panels and Mini LED technology. In the notebook industry, there are new ultra-thin and foldable options. In hardware, new video cards promise more gaming performance. In the automotive area, it was possible to change the color of a car at the push of a button. Not counting the Galaxy S21 FE, which was made official and may be close to arriving in Brazil. Want to know all the details? Check out the following topics:

Foldable Zenbook and Other Notebooks

The new notebooks are among the main highlights of CES 2022. One of the ones that caught the most attention was the new folding laptop from ASUS. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can be used folded, with a virtual keyboard or Bluetooth, to have a 12-inch screen. With it already open, you can activate PC mode, to have a 17-inch monitor. The flexible machine comes with the latest Intel processor and Harman Kardon sound system, and promises a durability of up to 30,000 aperture cycles. Another new product on the market is the XPS 13 Plus, from Dell. It remains the same weight as before, but has had its design renewed. The cooling system has been redesigned to be more efficient, while the keyboard is now borderless and has a new key size. The touchpad has also changed and is now made of glass mixed with the wrist rest, for a cleaner look. Here we also have Intel 12th generation CPU and Windows 11 from the factory. One company that made its debut in notebooks is TCL. She introduced the BOOK 14 Go, an ultra-slim model designed for students and young professionals. Its portability is still on the 12-hour battery life and support for 4G connectivity. These features make it easy to use away from home, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chip.

BMW that change colors and more car news

BMW showed at the fair that it is possible to change the color of the car with just a button. The feat was done in the iX electric SUV, with a change from white to dark grey. We still don’t have more details on how it occurs, but we do know that you can choose between switching sharply or gradually. The automaker has not disclosed whether the novelty will become a commercial option in the future. Also in the automotive sector, Sony presented its new electric SUV at CES. The Vision-S 02 has a capacity for up to seven people and also delivers an integrated 5G connection, to install updates even from a distance. The interior has several sensors, which detect the driver’s movements and support gestures and voice commands. The news in this segment does not stop there. Intel’s autonomous car division, called Mobileye, has unveiled a system-on-chip designed for driverless cars. The component promises a leaner format, which does not require complex pieces of energy. This helps to reduce costs and improve battery life. The problem is, to see this chip in action, we’ll have to wait until the end of 2023, when the first prototypes are expected.

Galaxy S21 FE has a date to be announced in Brazil

You may remember that we released the Galaxy S21 FE hands-on firsthand at the end of the year. Now, it has finally been made official by Samsung, during CES 2022. The specs follow those we’ve already released, so the big highlight of the announcement is availability. Samsung will launch its new cheap top globally on January 11th. On the same date, the company’s Brazilian branch will hold an event that should serve to communicate the availability of the device in the country. If you’re looking forward to seeing the new Korean cell phone up close, your curiosity should be very close to being remedied.

NVIDIA and AMD with new video cards

CES 2022 was the stage for the presentation of new graphics cards, to equip machines even better in games and other tasks. One of the examples was NVIDIA, which launched four new models of the RTX 30 series. The main one is the 3090 Ti, considered the most powerful GPU on the market. It is capable of achieving a processing of 40 teraflops and promises a higher clock speed than the version without Ti. On the red side, AMD unveiled more dedicated Radeon branded graphics. There are five new models in the RX 6000M line, designed for entry-level notebooks, so as not to have a high cost. The RX 6000S series made its debut with three GPUs, aimed at ultra-thin and light notebooks. Their focus is on keeping the product compact in size and providing energy efficiency.

New QLED, OLED and Mini LED TVs Announced

The main companies in the market renewed their Smart TVs portfolio with new models. Samsung was one of them, with the bet on new Neo QLED TVs, with a new platform called Gaming Hub. In it, the user will be able to access the main cloud gaming platforms, such as Google Stadia and GeForce Now, in addition to the console titles. Mini LED technology also attracted several manufacturers. Sony, for example, announced brand-new televisions with the backlight feature, along with 8K resolution. TCL is betting on the 144 Hertz panel, with OD Zero technology, which allows the use of Mini LEDs with an ultra-slim profile. Meanwhile, Panasonic chose to focus on its lineup of OLED televisions. They promise bigger and brighter sizes, as well as lower latency, mainly to please the gamer audience.





One of the top companies in Smart TV ads was LG. The Korean made official new 8K models, in addition to the OLED Evo options, up to 97 inches, and QNED Mini LED, with 100% color volume consistency. The highlight is the new α9 processor, which promises greater temperature control in this new generation. In addition, the new webOS 22 gained more features to make the system more personalized for each member of the family, for example.