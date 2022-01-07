CES 2022: ZenBook 14 OLED redesigned and Space Edition with second screen

During CES 2022 ASUS introduced new models of the ZenBook 14 OLED notebook series, now offering next-generation processors, more sophisticated design and a Space Edition to celebrate 25 years of the arrival of an ASUS notebook in space.

ZenBook 14 OLED has a minimalist and elegant design with state-of-the-art processors (Image: Playback/ASUS)

The new ZenBook 14 OLED comes to market in two versions: the UX3402 powered by Intel Core i5 processor (1240P) or Core i7 (1260P) 12th generation and integrated Iris Xe graphics, and the UM3402 with AMD Ryzen 5 processor (5625U) or Ryzen 7 (5825U) and AMD Radeon graphics.

Both share the same 14-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution (2880×1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate for fluid navigation and brightness of up to 600 nits.

The Intel version is distinguished by the Pantone Validated screen for more accurate colors.

Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon are the colors of the ZenBook 14 OLED with Intel (Image: Playback/ASUS)

Notebooks offer options with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Intel models adopt LPDDR5 and SSD PCIe 4.0 technology, versus AMD’s LPDDR4X and PCIe 3.0 technology.

Both versions share the same number of ports: 1 USB 3.2 Type-A port, 2 USB 3.2 Type-C ports (with monitor and charging support), HDMI 2.0, headphone jack and memory card reader.

The difference is for the Thunderbolt connection support on the Intel model USB-C ports with higher transfer speeds and support for a large amount of accessories.

ZenBook 14 OLED has a generous amount of ports and connectors (Image: Playback/ASUS)

Both come with a 75 WHrs battery with a 65 W charger, weigh about 1.3 kg and are just 1.69 cm thick.

The Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel is available in Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon, while the AMD version only arrives in Jade Black.

ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition

ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has custom cover with space elements and additional screen (Image: Playback/ASUS)

The special edition of the ZenBook 14X OLED adopts the name “Space Edition” in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the arrival of an ASUS notebook in space.

The model features a distinctive space-themed design, including morse code for the phrase “Ad Astra Per Aspera” (or “to the stars through hardship” in free translation), titanium finish and a 3.5-inch OLED screen on the cover. to display custom animations, times, identity tag with contact information or custom text.

Space Editon has a box that turns into a support for a notebook, customized patterns and exclusive accessories (Image: Reproduction/ASUS)

The Space Edition shares the 14-inch OLED screen of the aforementioned versions, maintaining the resolution of 2.8K and 16:9 aspect, with brightness up to 550 nits.

It is powered by 12th generation Intel Core H-series chips and is configurable up to Core i9, offering up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and supporting next generation Wi-Fi 6E.

Price and availability

ASUS has not confirmed details regarding values ​​and release date of the ZenBook 14 OLED or ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition. More news should appear in 2022.