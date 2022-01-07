Chapecó adopts new actions to combat Covid-19 and the flu; see what changes

Increase in the number of people with respiratory symptoms raises awareness of a new wave of the pandemic

With the growth in the number of cases of care for people with respiratory symptoms and Covid-19 cases in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina, the city hall and the Municipal Health Department defined new actions for confrontation.

This Wednesday (5), new resolutions and measures were defined in relation to care in the municipal public health network. The meeting was attended by the acting mayor of Chapecó Itamar Agnoletto, the health secretary Luiz Carlos Balsan, the technical staff of the Health Department, in addition to the management secretary Thiago Etges.

According to the city hall, the alignment of preventive measures and measures was necessary to avoid overloading the system, given the technical capacity of care in primary health care services and also in specialized care.

Acting Mayor Itamar Agnoletto highlighted the importance of the measures adopted. “We are attentive and we need to be agile in decision-making, each one must do their part, maintaining all the necessary precautions. We are taking these measures with the objective of facilitating the population’s access to care.”

Secretary Balsan reinforced that the meeting had a preventive character. “We have to be ready and able to face challenging situations. For this, we also alert the population of Chapeco to redouble the necessary care, such as avoiding agglomerations, keeping the use of the mask indoors, using alcohol gel and especially, at the slightest flu symptom, seeking professional care.”

The measurements are valid and must be followed until January 14th. Changes in the epidemiological scenario and care in health services are being reassessed daily and until the 14th, if necessary, new guidelines will be passed on.

See what changes:

Elective care at primary health care units will take place in the morning and in the afternoon will be provided to patients with respiratory symptoms, thus avoiding the circulation of the two groups in the same environment;

General clinical care considered urgent/emergency and priority must be maintained in both shifts;

The service of the “Vacimóvel” will be integral (morning, afternoon and evening), including weekends in the morning and evening, with flu vaccines and covid-19, with no need for scheduling, the basic units continue with vaccination. the appointment must be made on the city hall website www.chapeco.sc.gov.br;

The mobile rapid testing unit will be reactivated and will serve at the Verdão Ambulatory, to speed up the detection and treatment of Covid cases;

Hiring of health professionals was authorized to reinforce the service and replace the staff on vacation and leave;