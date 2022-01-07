Chapter Summary for Friday, January 7th

Summary of chapter 82 of the special edition of the novel Angel’s face, by Leonor Corrêa, based on the work of Abel Santa Cruz, which will be shown on Friday (7), at 9 pm, on SBT.

Noêmia is enchanted by Flávio and claims to be a businesswoman who is visiting Doce Horizonte. Veronica and Gustavo tell Cristóvão that he should try to conquer Fátima.

Frida and Barbara overhear Mother telling Dulce to stop insisting that she wants to see Cecilia. The two decide to write an anonymous letter to Mother saying that someone is about to disrespect one of her orders.

Dulce asks Fabiana to take her to see Cecília and the novice surrenders to the request to make her angel face happier. Cecilia looks at herself in the mirror as she remembers the latest events. For the first time, the ex-novice takes off the veil she wears on her head and then leaves Fátima’s house, leaving a note on her bed.

Silvestre gives Estefânia the painting of a painting he made as an engagement gift for her and Vitor. Silvestre only asks the two to open the present when they are together. Meanwhile, Fabiana cries in despair at the running over of Dulce Maria.

The angel’s face is taken by ambulance and the paramedics at the hospital ask the novice to pray. Cecília calls Gustavo and tells him that Dulce Maria is in the hospital in Doce Horizonte in serious condition. Gustavo arrives at the hospital with Vitor, Estefânia and Padre Gabriel.

The doctor tells the family that Dulce Maria is in a state of shock and that’s why she didn’t wake up, but that she didn’t suffer any damage to her brain or spine. At the boarding school, the sisters and Mother Superior pray. Gustavo goes to Dulce’s room, says he loves the angel face and cries.

