Check out the 10 most licensed cars in Brazil in 2021

Hyundai HB20 (photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

Beginning of the year, it’s time to analyze the highlights of the Brazilian automotive market. The dispute for the title of best-selling car was fierce, but ended up with the Hyundai HB20, which totaled 86,455 licensed units, beating the Fiat Argo, which was in second place with 84,644 units sold.

Chevrolet Onix (photo: Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

Anyone who is used to following the ranking of best-selling cars must be asking for the Chevrolet Onix, which topped the list for the past six years. Well then, the model went at least six months without being produced throughout 2021 due to lack of components, mainly semiconductors. For this reason, the fourth place, with 73,623 licenses, is still a feat to be celebrated, as well as an indication that the model has not ceased to be loved by the market.

Renegade Jeep (photo: Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

Third place went to the Jeep Renegade, which, even last year, bringing the infamous 1.8 flex engine under its hood, weak and drunk, managed to register 73,913 license plates. Jeep also took fifth place among cars, with the average SUV Compass, which had 70,906 sales.

Volkswagen Goal (photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure)

The sixth in the ranking is the legal Volkswagen Gol, with 66,228 license plates, a car that is far surpassed in terms of technology and safety. The seventh place is also not far behind, the Fiat Mobi, with 65,847 units sold.

Hyundai Crete (photo: Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

The next two positions were for compact SUVs. The Hyundai Creta had 64,759 licenses in the year it gained its second generation, “beating” the Volkswagen T-Cross, which obtained 62,307 units, ranking third among compact sports-utility vehicles.

Chevrolet Onix Plus (photo: Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

The tenth place went to the Chevrolet Onix Plus, which also went without production for six months, totaling 54,707 license plates throughout the year. It is worth remembering that the sed was the third most popular car in 2020.

Renault Kwid (photo: Renault/Disclosure)

CHEAPER Despite being the cheapest car in the country, the Renault Kwid was ranked 11th among cars, with 52,916 license plates, confirming the trend towards greater demand for models with higher added value.

Fiat Strada (photo: Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

COMMERCIAL The first place among light commercial vehicles was once again taken by Fiat Strada, with 109,107 license plates, curiously surpassing the first place among cars, which is unusual. The Italians also took second place with the Toro pickup, which managed 70,890 units. In fact, Fiat is the leading brand among light commercial vehicles, with a 49.1% share.BRANDS However, the brand that sold the most cars in 2021 was Volkswagen, with 17.18% of that share, taking advantage of the “blackout” of Chevrolet’s Onix family, which still ranked third, with 13.15% of the market.

FORD For a year out of the Brazilian market as a manufacturer, Ford obtained a 1.91% share of the national market in 2021, even so when we add cars and light commercial vehicles, which leaves the brand in 11th position. There were 37,778 licensed units of the brand, more than half of which corresponds to the Ranger pickup truck, imported from Argentina, which had 20,499 units sold.



SPORTS The podium of the best-selling sports cars in Brazil was like this: gold for the Porsche 911, with 878 license plates; silver for the Ford Mustang, with 485 units; and bronze for the Porsche Taycan, with 379 units.

DIRECT SALES Direct sales, made mainly to fleet owners with different discount percentages, represent a significant portion of the Brazilian market. Strongest among light commercial vehicles, the modality accounted for 59.71% of sales in this segment, against 40.29% for retail. Among automobiles, direct sales corresponded to 38.83% of the segment, against 61.17% of retail.