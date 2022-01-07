check out the gameplay with NVIDIA Reflex

God of War on PC was a possibility that many had been waiting for a long time and now the adventure of the god of war will be re-released on the platform in January 14th. With that, NVIDIA released a gameplay to show the power of Reflex, new technology only available on RTX 3000 series cards.

The video shows two scenarios in the same combat situation. When Reflex is activated, Kratos is able to dodge the attack in time and more accurately because of the low latency. This essentially shows that players will be able to time their moves better. Such an attribute can come in very handy in soulslike games like Dark Souls and Nioh.

God of War on PC has yet to be released, but it has already brought some excellent numbers to PlayStation Studios. Just over two hours after the pre-order was available on Steam, the game has already topped the best sellers list.

God of War on PC will have 4K, NVIDIA DLSS and unlocked FPS rate

In early December, Santa Monica unveiled the prerequisites for players to run God of War on PC. With availability of 4K, NVIDIA DLSS and unlocked FPS rating, this will be the definitive version of Kratos and Atreus’ first adventure. See the details!