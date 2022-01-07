Check out the results of Quina 5747 and Lotofácil 2415 this Thursday (6/1)

posted on 06/01/2022 19:52 / updated on 06/01/2022 20:32



Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Thursday night (6/1), five lotteries: Quina’s 5747 contests; 2318 of the Double Seine; the 1732 of Timemania; 2415 from Lotofácil and 551 from Lucky Day. The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine



Quina, with an expected prize of R$1.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 53-38-22-35-71.

timemania



Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$6.5 million, presented the following result: 45-77-52-27-31-25-35. The team of the heart is Santo André, from São Paulo.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 16-26-03-46-23-47 in the first draw; and 28-30-18-22-50-25, in the second. The expected prize was R$1.2 million.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 10-11-02-21-14-20-23-25-06-13-22-09 -07-19-12.

Lucky day



With an estimated prize of R$ 1 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-24-06-12-08-04-30. The lucky month is February.

