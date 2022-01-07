Children’s hospitals in SP register capacity after increase in cases of flu and Covid | São Paulo

Children’s hospitals in the city of São Paulo register capacity due to the high number of cases of Covid and other respiratory diseases.

At the Children’s Municipal Hospital Menino Jesus, in the Bela Vista region, in the center of the capital, cases of respiratory diseases jumped 44% from November to December.

In the first five days of 2022, 326 visits to children with symptoms have already been made. An average of 65 cases per day.

Parents of patients report that the demand has caused queues and long waits for care.

“A lot of people, a lot of people, waiting time of 4, 5 hours”, says storekeeper Jaqueline Albuquerque.

Manicurist Karina Martins tries to see her daughter, Valentina, who has had a sore throat since Christmas.

“I took it to the emergency room, then they asked to wait because she had a fever, that was before Christmas, but it’s been persisting day in, day out, with a sore throat,” she says.

The private network is also on alert. In December of last year, the Hospital Infantil Sabará, in São Paulo, registered 2,211 cases of flu-like illness, the highest number in the last five years.

On the hospital’s website, there is a statement informing about the high demand and priority of care for severe cases.

The index is only lower than that recorded in March 2016, when 2,374 children were assisted.

The number of children who tested positive for Covid-19 also grew. In the first week of December, there were 5 positive. In the last, 44 – a number almost nine times higher.

According to data from the hospital, the numbers have been increasing over the past month.

In the first week, the hospital treated 331 cases of flu syndrome. In the last, there were 644 calls. The increase is 95% — the number of calls has practically doubled.

In the previous week, between December 19th and 25th, the hospital treated 810 children with flu.

Compared to December 2020, the increase in flu cases was 387%.

