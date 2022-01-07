Chile begins application of 4th dose against covid on Monday

Chile will start administering the fourth dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus in immunocompromised people next Monday and, from February 7, it will be the turn of those over 55, announced this Thursday (6), President Sebastián Piñera.

The head of state made this announcement at a time when the country records the highest number of daily cases of covid-19 in the last six months: 3,134 infected and 30 deaths.

With 87.2% of the population over three years old vaccinated with the complete regimen and 66.8% with the third booster dose, Chile had been maintaining stable numbers of new coronavirus infections.

However, the emergence of the omicron variant made the number of cases soar, as it has been happening in a large part of the planet. Therefore, the government considered it necessary to apply a fourth dose, as explained by President Piñera at a press conference.

“A person without complete protection is six times more likely to become infected and 20 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU than a person with the booster dose,” said the representative, adding that experience shows that the effectiveness of vaccines and of booster doses decreases with time, and that there is also the emergence of new variants.

The application of the fourth dose will start on Monday with immunocompromised people from 12 years of age. On February 7, the booster will be extended to the population over 55 who has completed six months of the last injection.

“Fortunately, this variant, despite being much more contagious, also generates fewer hospitalizations and is less lethal,” said Piñera.

The president exemplified this situation with the condition in which the country found itself on July 8, 2021, when a daily rate of infections similar to today’s, around 3,000, was recorded.

With the same amount of daily cases, 2,167 people needed mechanical ventilation in July, whereas today there are 404. In addition, the country recorded at the time 186 deaths, whereas today there are only 30.

Chile started its vaccination process on December 24, 2020. Until yesterday, the country had administered 44,743,849 doses, mainly from Sinovac and Pfizer/BioNTech laboratories.