Chile officializes fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 – 06/01/2022 – World

Chile announced, this Thursday (6), that it will start the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in the next few days. The immunizers will be available for immunocompromised patients from the next 10th and for those over 55 years old on February 7th.

THE leaf in November, Rodrigo Yáñez, the Chilean government’s undersecretary responsible for purchasing vaccines, had already announced his intention to make the fourth dose available in the first half of 2022.

The formalization was announced by President Sebastián Piñera, who said goodbye in March from the position. “A person without complete protection has six times more risk of becoming infected and 20 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU than a person with a booster dose,” he said, adding that experience shows the effectiveness of vaccines and doses of reinforcement decreases over time.

Initially, the application next Monday, as explained by the government, will be for immunocompromised people aged 12 and over. Afterwards, the reinforcement will be extended to those over 55 years of age who have completed six months of the last application.

Currently, according to the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford, Chile has 86% of the population with the first complete vaccination cycle, and 57% have already received a booster dose.

The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world — in Brazil, the same rates are, respectively, 67% and 13%.

“With the fourth dose we seek to maintain that leadership position and protect the health and lives of our compatriots,” said Piñera.

According to the country’s Health Minister, Enrique Paris, the new boost will be given through a combination system between the immunization agents Pfizer, Sinovac (in Brazil, Coronavac) and AstraZeneca, already applied in the country. “The use of different vaccines between the first and fourth doses should allow an improvement in the immune response [das pessoas]”, he explained.

Chile had, in recent months, seen the contagion picture stabilize, but the emergence of the omicron variant made the number of cases soar — as has happened in Europe, the US and other Latin American countries such as Mexico, Peru and Brazil. This Thursday, Argentina registered, for the third consecutive day, the record in the number of cases of the disease, totaling almost 110 thousand infections and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Chile, the announcement of the fourth dose comes amid record infections in the past six months. From Wednesday to Thursday, the country recorded 3,134 newly infected and 30 deaths resulting from Covid.

In his announcement, however, Piñera was keen to highlight the downward trend in the number of deaths. The Chilean president compared the current rates with those of last July 8, when a daily rate of infections similar to today’s was registered, around 3,000 positive cases.

At the time, 2,167 people needed mechanical ventilation, compared to 404 today. The death toll was 186, more than six times the current figure.

According to the Reuters news agency, Chile is the first country in Latin America to make official the fourth dose of the vaccine for people without comorbidities. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health authorized, in December, the second booster dose for immunosuppressed patients.

Israel also approved, at the end of last year, the fourth dose for immunocompromised people, people over 60 years or health professionals; the application for more groups depends on the approval of the Ministry of Health. In the country, the orientation is for those eligible to receive the fourth injection at least four months after the third.