China’s “Artificial Sun” Breaks Another World Record

China’s nuclear fusion reactor has just set a new world record for plasma confinement. According to a statement from the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the reactor managed to maintain a temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 1,056 seconds.

This result is far superior to the Chinese record set just seven months ago, when the tokamak held that temperature for 101 seconds. It was also the 2003 world record-breaking, when France managed to confine the plasma for 390 seconds.

Nuclear fusion is the process that keeps stars “burning” for millions or billions of years. Our Sun, for example, fuses four hydrogen atoms to form helium atoms over 4 billion years ago. Since helium is lighter than the hydrogen used to create it, the mass lost during fusion is turned into heat.

For this to work, stars need two things: high pressure and high temperature. Combined, these factors are enough to crush the hydrogen atoms, and this is the model that scientists used to build the nuclear fusion reactors here on Earth.

ASIPP uses a type of reactor called a tokamak, which consists of a device in the shape of a torus (the famous donut shape). In addition to heating to temperatures equivalent to that of the Sun, the tokamak must control and contain the plasma without it spreading through the interior of the torus.

To control and prevent heat loss, the tokamak relies on electromagnetism. To keep all of this going, it takes a lot of energy — more than the energy generated by nuclear fusion. Therefore, scientists work so that the resulting energy exceeds the energy consumed by the reactor.

The temperature reached by the Chinese tokamak, the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokomak (EAST), beats the heat of a small star — the Sun’s core, for example, is 15 million degrees Celsius. This extra heat in the tokamak compensates for the pressure less than that of a star.

The ultimate goal is to create nuclear fusion using deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen abundant in the sea, to provide a steady stream of clean energy. This element is almost unlimited on Earth, which is why scientists consider fusion to be the ultimate and ideal — and safe — form of energy production for the future of humanity.

Source: Institute of Plasma Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences; via: ScienceAlert