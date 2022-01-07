Chinese artificial sun sets record at 120 million degrees Celsius – 06/01/2022

The team of researchers at the Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing announced that the “Chinese artificial sun” generated by the EAST (Advanced Superconducting Experimental Tokamak Experimental Tokamak) nuclear fusion reactor has set a record time, reaching 18 minutes at a temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius.

According to Phys.org, the advance is part of the development of a clean energy source that should replace plants that use coal and other renewable resources. The intention of Chinese scientists is to have an energy that resembles the sun and thus produce heat and light through fusion, a process in which atoms are highly agitated when subjected to high temperatures, which makes their nuclei fuse .

In the case of the sun, the atoms that undergo fusion are hydrogen. In this process, what happens is the formation of helium-4, an element lighter than the four protons initially found in atoms. This difference in masses ends up generating thermal energy that is released by the sun through light and heat.

For years, Chinese scientists have struggled to reproduce the same result found in the release of energy from the sun in installations at the Tokamak, used to heat a few numbers of atoms at high temperatures using microwaves, which leads to the creation of superheated plasma.

In Tokamak, the atoms of tritium and deuterium undergo a very high heating, reaching almost 150 million degrees Celsius, which causes the fusion of these chemical elements.

This procedure is necessary so that the fusion reactions, developed by the researchers, are self-sustainable for a constant energy production, which, currently, culminated in almost 18 minutes at 120 degrees Celsius by the “artificial sun”.

Despite the high heat, there is a barrier to prevent the test site, in the shape of a donut, from being burned, due to the use of materials that cover the place, such as carbon, which is resistant to very high temperatures.

Last year, the longest time achieved by the Chinese nuclear fusion reactor was 101 seconds at 120°C. Previously, 160 million degrees Celsius were reached for 20 seconds, a mark that surpasses the sun, which reaches 15 million degrees Celsius, by more than ten times.

International marketing and collaboration

According to Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Research in Energy Economics at Xiamen University, in a statement to the Global Times, the practical use of this unlimited and cleaner sustainable energy could take 30 years to commercialize.

Tokamak has the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), which is headquartered in France and includes the participation of the European Union, the United States, Russia, South Korea, India and China in the organization of the project.