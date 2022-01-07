Christian panics over friendship with Barbara and Lara · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will panic when Barbara (Alinne Moraes) and Lara (Andréia Horta) approach in Um Lugar ao Sol. -school. As a result, the new intern at Redentor will need to make regular visits to Méier on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Friday (7), Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will propose that the youngest act in the company’s social project so that the heiress is more proactive. At first, the spoiled one will not like the idea, but will change her mind when she finds out about the partnership with her husband.

The patriarch of the Asuncion will act in the bush, without commenting on the decision to his son-in-law. “I agreed with Dad not to say anything to Renato for the time being. I want to surprise him,” the rich girl will tell Nicole (Ana Baird).

“I go there, as an intern, do the inspection, the report, and, days later, it goes to his desk with my signature. It’s a way for me to get closer: him, the work he likes, anyway”, will add the dondoca, excited.

On the first day of the internship, Barbara will be sent to Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant. A little later, Christian will arrive at Redentor’s office and discover that the woman has gone to the Rio suburbs.

Afraid that the little patricia finds out about his brother’s death and also his frequent visits to Lara, the boy will run to the scene. There, he will treat the cook with indifference in front of Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

