City Hall of Rio and Government of RJ Open New Covid Testing Points | Rio de Janeiro

One of them, managed by the municipality, starts operating at Ciep Nação Rubro-Negra, near Hospital Miguel Couto, in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio.

The test performed at the clinic is the rapid test for detection of Covid-19, the result of which is shown in 15 minutes.

According to employees of the post, to undergo the tests it is not necessary to have symptoms of the disease or to submit a medical request.

1 of 1 Patients arrive at the testing post set up at Ciep Nação-Rubro-Negra, in Leblon, South Zone of Rio. — Photo: Personal archive Patients arrive at the testing post set up at Ciep Nação-Rubro-Negra, in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio. — Photo: Personal archive

The contamination rate in Rio has risen a lot since the beginning of the year – for every 100 tests performed, an average of 46 show positive results, almost all with the Ômicron variant, which spreads very quickly.

In addition to the point at Ciep Nação Rubro-Negra, the city hall also opened a testing room at the Clube Municipal do Server, in Cidade Nova, in the city’s central region.

Two new city testing points will open next week, one in Guaratiba, in the West Zone, and another in the Governor’s Island, North Zone.

There are six other test posts in the municipality in operation:

Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho Polyclinic – Bangu, West Zone;

Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit – Campo Grande, West Zone;

Olympic Park – Barra da Tijuca, West Zone;

Olympic Village – Honório Gurgel, North Zone;

Olympic Village – Alemão, North Zone;

Rodolpho Rocco Polyclinic – Del Castilho, North Zone.

“We have the capacity to carry out 6,000 tests a day — we are going to expand this capacity to 10,000 tests a day. All units have a very large testing arsenal. Therefore, there is no risk of lack of tests in Rio de Janeiro. to expand our capacity, even with the increase in demand. We expect to almost double our testing capacity within the next two weeks,” said Rio’s Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz.

In the state network, Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe said that two more posts will be opened: one in Célio de Barros Sports Complex, in Maracanã, North Zone, and another in Modular Hospital, in Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense. Each unit has a capacity for 200 exams per day.

For now, people can go directly to state testing points. However, from Sunday (9), it will be necessary to make an appointment through the Health Department application.

State Government Testing Units

Campo Grande UPA – West Zone of Rio;

Bangu UPA – West Zone of Rio;

Marechal Hermes UPA – North Zone of Rio;

Penha UPA – North Zone of Rio;

Taquara UPA – West Zone of Rio;

Tijuca UPA – North Zone of Rio.

“The occupancy rate of patients with Covid in ward and ICU beds in the state is between 8% and 9%. Therefore, at least at the moment, it makes no sense to open more beds dedicated to infected people. Now, if the cases of Ômicron continue to increase, this decision may be revised”, assessed Chieppe.