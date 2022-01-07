City of Rio registers 4,700 cases in one day; last record was reached in September 2021 | Rio de Janeiro



Movement on Copacabana Beach, South Zone of Rio, on Sunday morning – Reginaldo Pimenta / Agencia O Dia

Activity on Copacabana Beach, South Zone of Rio, on Sunday morningReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Published 06/01/2022 19:39

Rio – The municipality of Rio registered, this Thursday, 4,794 confirmed cases of Covid-19. According to the Covid-19 Monitoring Panel, the first week of the year has accumulated 13,813 cases of the disease in the capital. The last time the number of confirmed cases exceeded ten thousand was almost four months ago. Between the 12th and 18th of September, the municipality of Rio had 13,074 registered cases of covid-19.

In the last week of 2021, there was a record of only 41 confirmed cases in the city. The difference between the two weeks represents a jump of 33.590% in confirmed cases only in the capital.

In the municipal network, there are 33 people hospitalized as a result of covid-19 and two are waiting for a hospital bed. The number of hospitalizations for the disease represents 0.5% of the total number of people hospitalized at the time. The occupancy rate of beds for covid-19 in the city is 39%.

This Thursday, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, said that, currently, almost half of the tests for covid-19 carried out in the city are positive for the disease, an index that had not occurred for more than 17 weeks. According to the Rio COVID-19 Panel, in the first epidemiological week of the year, the positivity of tests for the new coronavirus is 41%. The secretary attributes the increase in cases to the Ômicron variant, which spreads faster than the others, according to him. Soranz explained that in recent weeks Rio has registered a low rate, because the predominant disease in circulation was Influenza, which was controlled in the last week of December. Panel data show that in the last epidemiological week of 2021, the positivity rate for the disease was 13%, in the previous week it was 6% and the previous week registered only 1%.

“Almost half of the tests that are carried out in the city today are positive for covid. A very high positivity rate, we didn’t have this positivity rate for over 17 weeks, we were seeing a drop in our positivity rate. If If we compare, three weeks ago, we had a positivity rate of less than 1%, because the disease that was circulating was Influenza. Now, we have an exponential growth with the entry of a new variant,” he said the secretary.