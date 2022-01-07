City of SP estimates that mild cases of Covid are a record since the beginning of the pandemic | São Paulo

An estimate by the City of São Paulo released on Thursday (6) indicates that the number of cases of flu syndrome with laboratory confirmation for Covid-19, that is, of patients with mild symptoms of coronaviruses in the city, it may currently be double the registered at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2021, record until then.

The survey is part of the study that based the decision of the municipal administration to cancel the street carnival in the city this year.

The data, however, do not match all confirmed cases of Covid-19 because take into account only patients with mild flu-like symptoms, and exclude hospitalized. Currently, information on the set of confirmed cases of Covid-19, mild or severe, are harmed by data blackout in the Ministry of Health’s systems.

Despite this, the coordinator of the Covisa for Health Surveillance (Covisa) in the capital, Luiz Arthur Vieira Caldeira, said that the city had an estimate on the delay in registration in the last four weeks to calculate how many mild cases of flu syndrome the city currently has. .

Mild Covid, or flu-like illness, is characterized by a person with an acute respiratory condition, with at least two of the following signs and symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory or taste disturbances and not is hospitalized. Severe acute respiratory syndrome is when a person with these or more symptoms is hospitalized.

The municipal administration did not publish the complete data of the studies, only a slide show with the graphs. It is also not possible to know whether the data held during the blackout period has already been fully entered into the systems.

For USP researcher Paulo Inácio Prado, a member of the Covid-19 BR Observatory, the exact value of mild cases, and whether they have actually passed the peak of 2021, is still uncertain. But the trend of accelerated growth of cases “is very clear, confirmed by different data sources and analyses”.

“In general there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast endpoints. This is normal because the data for the past few days is less complete, so we have more uncertainty about how many cases actually happened and have not yet entered the database,” Prado said.

“But the trend of accelerated growth is very clear, and it was very important that the city hall gave this warning”, explained Paulo Inácio Prado, from the Covid-19 BR Observatory.

Although hospitalizations for Covid-19 have also increased in the state, with a growth of 100% in 23 days, as a report from the g1, the city hall estimates that only mild cases of the disease should surpass the numbers recorded at the peak of the disease.

When presenting Covid-19 projections in the capital, the city hall also showed graphs that show all cases of patients with flu-like illness, whether Covid or flu.

“At this moment we can already have practically double the number of cases [de síndrome gripal] that we had at the peak of the pandemic, caused by P1 in March or April 2021. Flu syndrome, in total, including Covid,” said Caldeira.

According to Caldeira, the increase in cases in the capital corresponds to that seen in other countries affected by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious.

“It’s an extraordinary dissemination, an explosion of dissemination in the population. That’s why we are seeing the emergency care units crowded, but with mild cases. However, the number of people that it reaches at the same time is more than double what we saw in the P1. Despite the fact that people are more protected, but much more contaminated at this time”, said the representative of the city hall.

In an interview with GloboNews this Thursday night (5), the secretary of Health in the capital, Edson Aparecido, said that omicron already represents 58% of the cases sequenced in the capital.

“When omicron appeared in the city of São Paulo, on December 5th, the sequential tests gave us 5% of omicron. In the following epidemiological week this jumped to 37% of cases. Yesterday in preliminary cases it reached 58%” , said Aparecido.

“Delta took nine weeks to be the prevalent variant in the city. Omicron, in less than three weeks, and with the data still delayed, in less than three weeks already represents 60%. We are on the rise in omicron cases. January and February will be months in which we will undoubtedly face a very big wave with the new variant,” he added.

In a statement, the city hall declared that “it carries out monitoring and surveillance in accordance with data available in the federal government’s notification database” and that “the graphs presented this Thursday (6), follow the pattern of delay in notification of routine and does not take into account the attacks suffered by the Ministry of Health database.”

The representative of Covisa also stated that, contrary to what happened in December 2021, hospitalizations for Covid once again surpassed those for the flu in the city.

“In the second half of December, we observed an increase in the hospitalization of people who were aggravated by respiratory viruses. What we have different is the influenza virus. The virus that did not appear all year, not even seasonally, has spread, and for three The week of December was the one that caused the most hospitalizations in the city. We have already observed that the number of hospitalizations for influenza has started to fall. On the other hand, there is an increase in hospitalizations for Covid,” said Caldeira.

The same trend was also observed in private hospitals in the city. In the first five days of the year, the HCor registered 1.5 thousand consultations of patients with respiratory symptoms. Of these, 51% tested positive for Covid-19, and only 6% for the Influenza flu virus.

Albert Einstein Hospital also reported an increase in Covid cases in the first week of January. Between the 2nd and the 6th, the hospital confirmed 3,675 cases of Covid-19 and 902 cases of Influenza. Currently, the hospital has 60 inpatients with Covid and 23 with Influenza.

Increase in hospitalizations in the state

The daily average of new admissions for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in the ward and ICU doubled in 23 days in the state of São Paulo. Given the blackout in the data on confirmed cases of the disease, the indicator of hospitalizations is one of the main statistics for monitoring the pandemic in the state.

This Tuesday (4), they were 566 new admissions, against 283 on December 13, 2021. Although smaller than the worst moments of the pandemic, the number is already similar to that verified in September 2021. The average number of admissions considers the number of new admissions to ward or ICU beds of patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Even with the blackout of case and death statistics in recent weeks, others indicators point out that coronavirus contamination has increased again in the state. In addition to admissions, lines at clinics and hospitals and positive Covid tests in pharmacies grew.

Since the Ministry of Health claimed it was hacked in December, states have struggled to extract information about the disease from official systems.

On Tuesday (4), the government of São Paulo stated that extraction began to be normalized. However, experts say that information impounded during the period of instability has not yet been fully disclosed. For them, governments are still in a “blind flight” in data tracking of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, admitted that the data is not complete yet, and that part of the cases that occurred during the blackout has not yet been accounted for. Even with the increase in hospitalizations, the state administration discards the adoption of new restrictive measures to contain the advance of the omicron variant and the flu.

The executive coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the São Paulo government declared that the data blackout occurred because the state trusted the Ministry of Health’s system.

“This issue of the blackout is perhaps the most evident manifestation of the process of deconstruction of the single health system that we are facing. The state trusted the Ministry of Health. All confirmed cases are forwarded directly from the municipalities to the ministry, he said.

For him, the continuation of the blackout is equivalent to the feeling of “driving a Boeing without GPS and radar”. The doctor also assessed the possibility that the state would create its own notification system, to circumvent the Ministry of Health’s failures. This solution has already been adopted by other states.

“Perhaps the solution for this would be to create a system for the state of São Paulo, in which the municipalities refer to the state itself,” he stated.