Claro launches an app that standardizes contacts from the mobile phonebook

Claro launches a new application in which it standardizes the contacts in the user’s cell phone book by adding the operator’s code 21 to make long distance calls (DDD). The purpose of Claro Agenda is to serve customers who have performed number portability and came from rival operators, and those who migrated from Nextel’s plans (purchased by Claro in 2020) are also served by the new feature.

Developed by studio Abacomm, which has already worked with other competing operators, such as Oi and TIM, Claro Agenda uses the 9th digit application technology, which includes a new digit in the smartphone agenda.

The application’s functionalities include the automatic addition of the operator code and the Local Area Code, in addition to automatically backing up the old format, which gives the user the chance to revert the changes, as long as the app is not uninstalled. Before definitively applying the function, the user will also be able to view the changes.

It is noteworthy that all contacts in the users’ agenda will never be transmitted to the operator’s servers, since all changes are carried out directly by the application on the mobile device.

READ TOO:

–> Claro is ordered to pay compensation for moral damages to a client in Riacho Fundo (DF)

–> Group that attacked the Ministry of Health claims to have invaded Claro’s system

–> Of course, you can be fined up to R$ 11 million for system instability

Currently, the Claro Agenda app is already rated 4.4 and with more than 50 reviews on the Google Play Store.

In the applications segment, Claro already has a good relevance. In 2021, the Claro courses app was among the best in the self-improvement category, according to a Google Play ranking.

The operator’s educational platform has about 100 options for training and courses on demand, in areas such as health, administration and business, cuisine, information technology, finance, education, behavior, home and garden, art and culture, beauty and makeup, among others .