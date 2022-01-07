Close to goodbye: Alonso’s trip to Russia will be the biggest defender sale in the history of Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Junior defender Alonso was sold by Atlético to Krasnodar for 8.2 million dollars. That’s 7.2 million euros in the current conversion. Or just over R$46 million. Rooster has 100% of the economic rights of the player. Thus, it is safe to say that the Paraguayan is the most expensive defender in the history of the Minas Gerais club, considering values ​​in the European currency.

Close to turning 29, Alonso will go to another experience in Europe. Atlético, in turn, fills the coffers and seeks replacement. Diego Godín, about to be released by Cagliari, is the big target.

The first big sale of a defender for Galo, in more recent history, was Cláudio Caçapa, against Lyon. At the same time, Gilberto Silva, who was a defensive midfielder but could play in the defense, became the most expensive player in the club’s history. After being five-time world champion, he went to defend Arsenal, where he became an idol.

Of the nearly 9 million dollars paid by the English, Atlético were entitled to a slice, at the time, corresponding to 7 million euros. In 2013, Bernard replaced Gilberto Silva at the top of the list, having been sold for €25 million to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Second place goes to Emerson Royal, now at Tottenham, sold for 12 million euros to Barcelona, ​​of which Rooster was entitled to 7.6 million euros.

Atlético came to earn millionaire figures in other transactions that were not sales. Romulo Otero, for example, was loaned to Al Wahda, from Saudi Arabia, for a fee of 5 million euros. Roger Guedes, sold by Palmeiras to Shandong in 2018, brought in 2.5 million euros to Galo, as a “showcase fee”.

Athletic’s biggest sales (amounts the club received):

Bernard: 18.75 million euros

Sold for 25 million euros (BRL 77 million) to Shakhtar Donetsk, in August 2013, at the age of 20. Atlético had 75% of the rights, which means 18.75 million euros (BRL 57,526,875.00 at the time).

Emerson Royal: 7.6 million euros

The right-back was sold to Barcelona in 2019, for 12.1 million euros, at the age of 20. Atlético was entitled to 62.5% and received 7.6 million euros, or almost R$ 32 million from the price at the time.

Alonso: 7.2 million euros (US$8.2 million)

The defender will be traded to Russia’s Krasnodar for US$ 8.2 million (BRL 46 million). In euros, the values ​​are 7.2 million, with Galo having 100% of the player’s rights.

Douglas Santos: 7.2 million euros

The left-back had been Olympic champion and sold to Hamburg in August 2016, aged 22. The deal was worth 7.5 million euros, according to Udinese’s allegations in the TAS. Atlético did not have 100% of the economic rights, since at least 4% were linked to BH Supermarkets.

Gilberto Silva: 7 million euros

Sold for US$8.75 million (R$25 million) to Arsenal in July 2002. Atlético kept 80% of the value, in other words, US$ 7 million (which was R$ 20 million). At that time, the US currency was paired with the euro.

Jemerson: 6.6 million euros

Sold to Monaco de France in early 2016, the defender earned a global deal of 11 million euros (R$ 48 million at the time). Atlético had 60% of the rights, which meant R$ 28.8 million.

Lucas Pratto: 6.2 million euros

The striker was traded to São Paulo in 2017 (at 28) for 6.2 million euros, with Atlético ceding 50% of the economic rights. There were provisions for the SPFC to be obligated to buy another 15% of the rights. The athlete ended up being sold to River Plate soon after, and it was never clear how much Galo really gained from the negotiations.

Cleiton: 5.3 million euros

Atlético’s goalkeeper was traded with RB Bragantino at the end of 2019. He started the season after Victor experienced moments of injury. Cleiton was part of the Brazilian national team’s base team. The sale was worth R$24.7 million at the time (5.3 million euros). But Atlético did not inform the percentage of rights.

Cláudio Caçapa: 5 million euros

The defender was loaned to Lyon in 2000. After a year, he was permanently bought from Atlético, when he was 25 years old. The total operation was BRL 10 million, or 5 million euros at the time.

Diego Tardelli: 3.8 million euros

In 2015, the forward was negotiated with Shandong Luneng, after being champion of the Copa do Brasil, at 28 years of age. There were 5.5 million euros (R$ 16 million), with Atlético having 70% of the economic rights, which gives almost 4 million euros.

Bremer: 3.3 million euros

The defender was sold to Torino in 2018 (21 years old) for 5.6 million euros. Atlético had 60% of the economic rights, which means 3.3 million euros (or R$14.7 million at the time).

Leandro Almeida: 2 million euros