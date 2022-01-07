Co-pilot and flight attendants are sick, in possible case of in-flight hypoxia – Prism

Only seven passengers were aboard Virgin Australia’s Fokker 100 last December 27th.

Registered VH-FNU, the plane would fly VA-1896 from Newman to Perth, Australia, a route in the western part of the country.

The aircraft has been in use for 30 years, which for aviation doesn’t mean much, since what counts for flight safety is the quality of maintenance.

Just before reaching cruising level, a flight attendant began to feel unwell. Attended by colleagues, he received oxygen through a portable device.

The pilots completed the climb to 35,000 feet.

When the other six crew members thought it was an isolated case of discomfort on the part of their colleague, two other flight attendants also began to feel unwell.

It was at this moment that the suspicion of hypoxia, a decrease in oxygen supply or a low concentration of oxygen in the tissues arose.

In other words, hypoxia is also a deficiency of oxygen in the arterial blood, due to a drop in alveolar oxygen partial pressure. It often occurs in cases of asthma, pneumonia or when the person is at high altitudes.

Minutes later, the co-pilot, called “first officer” in aviation, also felt ill, presenting a picture of dizziness and nausea.

That’s when the captain confirmed the suspicions and ordered everyone on board to wear the oxygen mask as a precaution.

The Aviation Herald reports that from that time on, Flight 1896 made an emergency descent to FL100 and continued on its route to Perth, where it landed safely an hour and 37 minutes after take-off

The crew who felt unwell were taken to a hospital for care and examination.

The aircraft was placed under maintenance and remained on the ground for three days and 16 hours. There were no reports of discomfort among passengers.

The local aeronautical investigation body has opened an investigation, expected to be concluded in the third quarter of 2022, into the occurrence.