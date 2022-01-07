‘Coach’ leads ascent to Marins peak and group needs to be rescued; ‘Irresponsible’, criticizes lieutenant – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure



Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the Fire Department in Minas Gerais, used social media to criticize a group that climbed the peak of the Marins, in Piquete, São Paulo, last Wednesday (5). They needed to be rescued by Firefighters, in an operation that lasted about nine hours. There were no injuries.

The group was led by Pablo Marçal, presented as a “messianic coach” on social networks, where he is influential, with an Instagram profile with more than 2 million followers. Aihara, however, says the attitude was irresponsible, “without technical knowledge and adequate support and structure”.

“Unfortunately, this type of situation has been common: people who sell “solutions” to overcoming difficulties and put their lives at risk. Respect the mountain, respect its limits. Respect life (your own and others),” Aihara continued.



Photo: Fire Department

The lieutenant also recommends that such adventures be carried out with the support of “someone who is professionally and technically responsible. “Don’t believe in those who romanticize risk and irresponsibility,” he said.

Climate conditions

Through Pablo Marçal’s social networks, it is possible to verify that the weather conditions were not favorable for the climb. It was raining heavily. During the night, the group registered tents torn apart by the force of the wind, in excess of 100 kilometers per hour.

What does Pablo Marçal say

THE Itatiaia he tried to get in touch with Pablo, but until the publication of this article he didn’t get an answer. Through social media, however, he answered some questions.

Among the considerations made, he says that “everyone was aware of the risks” and that the “majority did not rise”. Initially, there were 60 people, divided into four groups of 15 people. According to Pablo, two groups returned before completing 40% of the climb and a third group stopped 800 meters from the peak. Only one group completed the climb.