CoD: Warzone: Skin that makes character invisible causes revolt

At the end of last year, Activision and Raven Software released some new features for Call of Duty: Warzone, including a Battle Pass with skin for the character Francis. So far, everything is normal, but there is a catch in this story: it makes the combatant invisible if she is at a certain distance from the opponent.

Such information was disseminated on various websites and on social media and, despite requiring Battle Pass level 100, made many people resort to this glitch to do well in matches. With this, opponents end up seeing only the character’s orange mask, considering such a feature to be pay to win.

Warzone is the best of the world… skin invisible pic.twitter.com/hZpQvbDJaL — HERDZ (@herdzyt) January 2, 2022

To further anger the community, this comes at a time when Raven’s quality department is on strike over recent issues surrounding Activision. Another point is that the launch of the skin took place very close to the end of the year, a period in which many employees end up taking time off, further delaying a solution to the problem.

So far, to the dissatisfaction of some, there is still no statement from the companies on when this situation will be resolved.