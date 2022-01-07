Code Veronica Fan Remake Arrives In 2022

You can celebrate, player! Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake will be released in 2022, but wait, it’s not from Capcom yet. The acclaimed title is in development by a group of fans, based on the recent Resident Evil 2 (2019) and RE: 3 (2020). A trailer for the game was released and the result looks good.

First unveiled in May of last year, the project now features a new gameplay snippet featuring Claire Redfield with even better visuals. The gameplay will follow the same style of the latest remakes of the horror franchise, as well as the menus and interfaces.

Despite reviving the game, Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake made by fans will keep the essence of the original, with a dark atmosphere and promises to scare players even more. Obviously, the quality doesn’t quite match the level of recent Capcom titles, but considering the fact that it’s not official, it’s really impressive.

According to the project’s website, the title will feature new animations, an unprecedented zombie system and the possibility of dodging — just like in Resident Evil 3 Remake. Furthermore, the interaction with the environments will be more realistic and the Tyrant T-078 will chase Claire “without mercy”.

The game will be free and will come in three different parts, all released throughout 2022. The developers are keen to emphasize that as this is an unofficial project, Capcom can bring it down at any time for being the owner of IP.

Resident Evil screenshots: Code Veronica Remake

The remake devs also provided several images that show the eye-popping visuals of the game.

Hey, fan of the classic 2001 title, what did you think of the level of the fan-made project?