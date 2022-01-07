Come to?! Apple is testing several foldable iPhone prototypes

For those who are curious about a collapsible iPhone, Apple is definitely working and testing several prototypes that contain collapsible displays. However, there are still many compromises with folding display technology.

However, according to Dylandkt — one of the most trusted sources of leaks about Apple — the release of a collapsible iPhone is likely to take some time. That’s because “there are still plenty of compromises with folding display technology” and Apple wants to “make sure the design isn’t a regression” compared to the current iPhone.

Another reason for the delay is that Apple is being wary of the whole idea. The brand is studying the market to see if folding cell phones will fall into obsolescence or will maintain a considerable share of sales.

Other sources agree that Apple continues to research folding screens. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo even raised the possibility of a collapsible iPhone in 2023, but only “if Apple can solve the main technology and mass production issues of the collapsible mobile device.”

Would you like to see a foldable iPhone in stores? What is your opinion about such a possibility? Tell us in the comments!