Consumer will be able to choose their own energy supplier in 2 years

The Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will present a proposal in January to expand the so-called free electricity market. The expectation is that in about two years, more consumers will be able to choose your own supplier.

Currently, only industries and other large electricity consumers can make that choice. Approximately 10,000 customers operate in this market, where the model, price, quantity, supply term and even the source of energy are negotiated and established in a contract.

Residential consumers do not have this option yet, and today they are served by distributors. These companies follow the tariffs established by the regulatory agency and carry out annual adjustments to the values.

Adherence to the free market has the great advantage of price predictability, that is, the consumer knows exactly how much he will pay for energy throughout the term of the contract. The distributors’ customers, on the other hand, are subject to corrections made by Aneel, which take into account inflation and the costs incurred by the company.

Proposal

The bodies’ proposal is to expand access to the free market to smaller consumer groups. A similar idea, which has also been discussed and has made little progress in the National Congress, defends the entry of all consumers in the country into this model.

According to the director-general of Aneel, André Pepitone, the text should allow for a broader discussion, but it will require an effort in passing on information to the population. “The main role of the regulator in this process is the implementation of the clarification and awareness campaign regarding migration”, he said.

“We can even demand that retail suppliers have standard products published on the internet, to allow the consumer to make simulations and comparisons of products, to make a conscious choice, evaluating the costs, benefits and risks involved”, he added.