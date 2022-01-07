Conviction of former Silicon Valley darling worries businessmen, analysts say – 01/05/2022

The conviction of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the American biotechnology company Theranos, worries Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, because of the risk that the broken promises will, from now on, be subject to prison terms, analysts say.

They add, however, that the culture of deception is not going to disappear anytime soon in the tech industry, as investors seek the big break in a billion-dollar industry.

“Any startup founder who believes their technology isn’t ready, but has faith that it will be at some point, must be very nervous,” commented Aron Solomon, principal legal analyst at Esquire Digital, a marketing firm for lawyers.

“I bet a lot of company founders … saw the trial and thought they probably did some of the same things Elizabeth Holmes did,” he added.

Holmes, 37, was found guilty of fraud for lying to investors about a blood test device that she said would transform this industry and make them immensely wealthy.

The businesswoman said she was developing a device that could diagnose various diseases with a few drops of blood, which would speed up the treatment of patients with cancer or AIDS. The tests would be much faster and cheaper than those currently used by labs.

The project received hundreds of millions of dollars from investors who saw it as the next Apple, or Google. But that’s not what happened.

Holmes’ trial exposed the fine line between daring and deceit that some say characterizes Silicon Valley.

Startup founders have to sell blockbuster visions to gain support, Solomon explained.

They often talk in the present about things they hope to have in the future – if there is enough time and money.

“You’re always faking it, trying to make your product better and better by constantly repeating it,” Solomon added.

At the trial, Holmes said that a new generation of his blood-testing machine, which would be close to completion, would perform as expected.

The problem with the model occurs when, as in Holmes’ case, the promise of success is a chimera, according to analyst Patrick Moorhead.

“There is a difference between presenting a bold idea and lying to investors,” he said.

“I think that’s what we saw here,” he said.

Good ideas

Silicon Valley has a long history of making high-school dropouts millionaires who managed to develop a good idea.

Titans of modern capitalism, from Bill Gates (Microsoft) to Jeff Bezos (Amazon) or Larry Page (Google) and, perhaps the most famous of all, Steve Jobs (Apple), got rich with an idea.

But for every Jobs, there are hundreds, whose brilliant idea comes to nothing.

Venture investors looking to multiply their capital often hear dozens of proposals from these people. With so much money at stake, stretching the truth is a way of life for many in the startup industry.

“It will likely stay the same” after the trial, anticipates Wesley Chan of Felicis Ventures.

“Everyone looks at Elizabeth Holmes as the exception, not the norm, but actually this behavior is common in our business,” he says.

Paddy Cosgrave, founder and president of Web Summit, agreed that there will always be people trying to push the envelope, but he insisted that this is the exception.

With so many companies, some of them commit illegalities, “but I don’t think it’s a cultural issue. I don’t think the tech sector is rotten,” he said.

Kristin Carey of startup Extended Reality Group said startups will likely have to answer more questions from investors after Holmes’ judgment, but cautioned that this isn’t necessarily positive.

In this sector, he claims, it is essential to have the freedom to take the idea forward.

“If any of the founders of today’s successful companies had had this scrutiny, would they be here?” he asked.