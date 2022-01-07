Copa SP: Corinthians, Fluminense and Inter can guarantee classification this Friday; see the games of the day | Junior soccer sp cup

The Friday of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup will be full: there are 26 games throughout the day, all valid for the second round of the tournament. Corinthians, Fluminense and International they can qualify early to the next stage if they win their games.

sportv broadcasts four matches this friday, and another 22 occur in the interior of São Paulo. The top two in each group advance in the competition.

+ Watch the goals of the second round of Copinha:

See the full list of games below:

Fast Clube-AM x Fluminense

After victories in the first round, Fast and Fluminense face off in Group 6, in Matão, at 15:15. sportv broadcasts the match, while the ge follows the bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

Whoever wins will already be classified to the next stage. Flu’s main name, forward John Kennedy has another chance to shine after a discreet performance on his debut, when the team beat Jacuipense by just 1-0, with a goal by Davi.

1 of 4 John Kennedy gets another chance to shine at Copinha — Photo: André Durão John Kennedy has another chance to shine at Copinha — Photo: André Durão

União Mogi x São Raimundo-RR

União Mogi and São Raimundo-RR open the second round of Group 25, in Mogi das Cruzes, at 5:15 pm. sportv broadcasts the match, while the ge follows in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to follow). The two teams try to keep qualifying chances: São Raimundo lost to Internacional in their debut, while União Mogi was 0-0 with Portuguesa.

2 of 4 União Mogi x Portuguesa Copinha — Photo: Guilherme Borges/ge.globo União Mogi x Portuguesa Copinha — Photo: Guilherme Borges/ge.globo

Portuguese x International

The second game of Group 25, in Mogi das Cruzes, starts at 19:30. sportv also broadcasts this match, with real-time monitoring, with exclusive videos, on ge.

Portuguesa comes from a draw on their debut, while Inter, who beat São Raimundo, is trying to stamp their qualifications in this round.

3 of 4 Inter beat São Raimundo in their debut — Photo: Mauricio Rummens / Internacional / Publicity Inter beat São Raimundo on their debut — Photo: Mauricio Rummens / Internacional / Publicity

Corinthians is one more that can qualify this Friday. Timão closes the day of Copinha in a duel against River-PI, by Group 15, in São José dos Campos, at 21:45. sportv broadcasts live, while the ge shows all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

The duel should again have a full house at the Martins Pereira stadium, who had problems receiving the crowd on their debut, against Resende. Authors of the goals in the 2-1 victory on their debut, Keven and Matheus Araújo should be on the field once again as starters.

4 of 4 Midfielder Keven was the first to hit the net for Corinthians at Copinha — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag.Corinthians Midfielder Keven was the first to strike the net for Corinthians at Copinha — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag.Corinthians

Group 1 (Votuporanga)

13h – Votuporanguense x Atlético-MT

3:15 pm – Monte Azul x Bahia

Group 2 (Tanabi)

13h – Tanabi x Aquidauanense

3:15 pm – Guarani x Vila Nova

Group 5 (French)

5:45 pm – Francana x Confidence-PB

20h – Ponte Preta x Youth

Group 6 (Matão)

1:00 pm – Matonense x Jacuipense

Group 13 (Guaratinguetá)

13h – Manthiqueira x São José-RS

15:15 – XV de Piracicaba x Vitória

Group 15 (São José dos Campos)

7:30 pm – São José x Resende

Group 16 (Suzano)

11 am – Suzano x Concordia Union

1:15 pm – Ituano x Fortaleza

Group 19 (Jaguariúna)

13h – Jaguariúna x Fluminense-PI

3:15 pm – Bragantino x ABC

Group 23 (Osasco)

17h – Audax x Camaçariense

7:15 pm – Santo André x Joinville

Group 26 (Guarulhos)

13h – Flamengo-SP x Santana

3:15 pm – Guarulhos x Avaí

Group 27 (Mauá)

13h – Mauá x Volta Redonda

3:15 pm – Mauaense x Atlético-GO