Corinthians announces contract renewal with goalkeeper Cassio

Corinthians renewed goalkeeper Cássio’s contract. The archer’s new bond is valid until December 31, 2024 – the old one was until the end of 2022. The information was disclosed by the club via social networks on Thursday.

Cássio and the club were already talking about a renewal since the beginning of last December, as shown by the my helm. The archer arrived at the club in 2012 to compose the squad, but soon assumed the ownership of the team.

THE GIANT RENEWED! ✍🏼 Cassio stays at Corinthians until the end of 2024! 💪🏽#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/Fhko6FRC8a — Corinthians (@Corinthians) January 6, 2022

The archer alvinegro accumulates titles and records for the club. Over the last season, for example, he was the athlete who spent the most time on the field for the club. In all, since his first appearance with the Corinthians mantle, there have been 564 matches for Timão, with 258 wins, 173 draws and 133 defeats.

Cássio, it’s worth remembering, is on vacation, as is the rest of the cast, and is re-presenting to kick off the season on January 10th. Even so, the archer has not given up on the training routine and has been training with the coach of Marcílio Dias, in Santa Catarina.

The shirt 12 will start his 11th season with the club. In terms of titles, Cássio has his name recorded in four Paulistões (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019), two Brazilians (2015 and 2017), one Recopa (2013) and one Libertadores and one Mundial, both in 2012.

