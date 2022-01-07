Corinthians announces ex-Grmio midfielder as second reinforcement for 2022 season

Corinthians Feminine announced this Thursday afternoon its second reinforcement for the 2022 season. Mariza, who worked at Grêmio last year.

The club moved social media with the announcement in the early afternoon. A photo with the purple shirt, a contract and a pen was published in the sport’s profile. The registration setting is the room where athletes normally sign their contracts and take their first photo for the club.

This way, everything is ready. More news comes this afternoon! 📸- José Manoel Idalgo/Corinthians Agency pic.twitter.com/CntYLTrZd0 — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) January 6, 2022

A few hours later, Corinthians reappeared, announced at midfield as the second reinforcement for the year. Mariza is 20 years old and comes from two seasons with Grêmio. Before joining the South team, the athlete played for Chapecoense for another three seasons and also played for São José.

There’s another backup coming! At just 20 years old, Mariza has been standing out on the national scene, with the right to passage through the base categories of the Brazilian team. Now, enough to be part of the Braba team! be very welcome, @_MarizaSilva pic.twitter.com/MRpSgZIwH0 — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) January 6, 2022

Mariza joins forward Jaqueline as Corinthians’ reinforcements for the year. The duo is now part of the cast that includes Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Gabi Zanotti, Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes.

In time: Sparrow, Cacau and Vic Albuquerque still have no future defined by the club. On the other hand, Poliana and Ingryd said goodbye to the team, as well as Anddressinha, whose departure was also announced this Thursday.

