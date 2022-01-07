Corinthians announces former Grmio defender as third reinforcement for 2022

After saying goodbye to Pardal, Corinthians Feminine announced this Friday morning the third reinforcement for the 2022 season. Andressa Pereira, who defended Grêmio in 2021, will be in the cast of Arthur Elias.

As it has done with recent signings, the club started moving towards the announcement with a photo of the contract, shirt and pen in the official profile of the women. The place, it is worth mentioning, is the room where, generally, the athletes sign their contracts and make the first registration for the club.

And today we will have an announcement of arrival?! Of course we will! 👀 pic.twitter.com/C6AP9NLVXK — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) January 7, 2022

About 20 minutes after the first publication, Corinthians announced the defender as the third reinforcement of 2022. At 22, Andressa is coming from two seasons in the Grêmio team. The player also played at Vitória das Tabocas (PE) and Flamengo, in addition to having played in the last U-20 World Cup.

And the first Friday of 2022 is reinforced! Andressa is 22 years old and has already had great experiences in clubs and in the national team. He was at the last U-20 World Cup, played in the U-17 tournament, is a very good defender and now he belongs to Coringão! Welcome, @pear_dess! pic.twitter.com/W20B9xOwDu — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) January 7, 2022

Andressa joins forward Jaqueline and midfielder Mariza as Corinthians’ reinforcements for the year. The trio now integrates the cast that has the renewals of Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Gabi Zanotti, Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes.

In time: Cacau and Vic Albuquerque still have no future defined by the club. On the other hand, Poliana and Ingryd said goodbye to the team. Besides them, Andressinha and Sparrow also leave the cast.

