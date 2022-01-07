Corinthians evaluates the hiring of goalkeeper Ivan, a highlight of Ponte Preta; see ‘trump’ that can help the business

Corinthians directors opened conversations to hire a young goalkeeper from Ponte Preta, who has been playing for the national team

THE Corinthians is studying making a proposal to Ponte Preta by goalkeeper Ivan.

THE Sports Gazette found that Timon is interested in the player and sees the eventual hiring as a “market opportunity”.

The information is that an official offer has not yet been placed on the table, but that could happen at any time. Conversations are in progress, despite the caution of the leaders.

Ivan is managed by Elenko Sports, a company owned by Fernando Garcia, a partner at Corinthians and brother of Paulo Garcia, advisor and many times candidate for the presidency of the club.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, current Corinthians president, has a good relationship with Fernando Garcia and usually deals directly with him with him involving players linked to the company and the Parque São Jorge club.

Fernando Garcia, however, is on vacation abroad and is scheduled to return to Brazil next Wednesday.

Ivan during goalkeeper training at Ponte Preta Gazette Press

Ivan has 24 years, has been in Macaca’s professional squad since 2017 and from 2018 onwards he became one of the team’s main players.

The 1.92 meter goalkeeper’s contract with the team from Campinas runs until April 2023.

Ponte owns 100% of the athlete’s economic rights and sees a sale by Ivan as the solution to a series of short-term debts for the club.

According to the ge, about 40% of the amount collected with an eventual transfer is guaranteed, by contract, for the abatement of pending financial matters.

The São Paulo alvinegro summit is attentive and seeking information on these legal issues and contracts signed in order to have legal certainty before moving forward.

Despite being young, Ivan accumulates experiences in Brazilian Team in youth categories and also with calls to the main canary team.

Constantly probed, including by clubs abroad, the archer suffered a serious injury to the ligament of his right wrist in September 2020, which hindered his rise in his career. The problem was reflected in surgery and eight months of leave.

After recovering, Ivan helped Ponte Preta in 26 games for the Brazilian championship gives Serie B of 2021.

At Corinthians, in addition to Cassius, Sylvinho has the goalkeepers available Matthew Donelli (19 years old), Carlos Miguel (23 years old and newly hired) and William Castellani (21 years).

The existence of a negotiation between Corinthians and Ponte Preta was initially reported by journalist Jorge Nicola.



