Corinthians faces River to qualify for the second round of Copinha; know everything

Corinthians returns to the field this Friday, at 9:45 pm, to face River, from Piauí, for the second round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo. Timãozinho leads group 15 of the competition, having won Resende last Tuesday, 2-1.

The match against River is extremely important for Corinthians in the competition. In case of victory, Corinthians guarantees classification for the second phase, already in knockout, disputed by 64 teams.

If Corinthians does not reach the classification this Friday, it can still achieve the feat in another match. On the next 10th, they face São José, in the last round of the Copinha group stage.

Corinthians, it is worth mentioning, is the biggest champion of the tournament, with ten victories. The last time he lifted the trophy was in 2017, under the command of Osmar Loss, with midfielder Pedrinho, now at Shakhtar, as a major highlight.

For you to know all the details of this Friday’s match, the my helm gathered all the information about what Faithful needs to know about the game. Check out!

likely lineup

The tendency is for Diogo Siston to make just one change in the team that faced Resende. Midfielder Ryan can win Riquelme’s position, and pair up with Luis Mandaca. In attack, the configuration of the first game should be maintained, with Matheus Araújo, Keven, Giovane and Felipe Augusto.

Therefore, a probable Corinthians has: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Belezi, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Ryan (Riquelme), Matheus Araújo and Keven; Giovane and Felipe Augusto.

Arbitration

The whistle will be in charge of judge Gustavo Holanda Souza. He will be assisted by Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Gabriel Pozzer. The fourth referee will be José Cláudio Ribeiro da Silva.

Streaming

Corinthians’ second appointment at Copinha will be broadcast on the closed TV channel SportTV. Fans who want to go to the Martins Pereira Stadium, in São José dos Campos, will be able to enter the stands with open gates, without having to pay admission or withdraw the ticket.

