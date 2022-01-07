Corinthians, Fluminense and Internacional play today (7)

Friday (7) will be an intense movement in Copinha 2022. Short shooting competition in the group stage, the tournament is already defining the first classified after the dispute of the second round in the brackets.
The highlight of the day at Copinha was Corinthians, Internacional and Fluminense, who took action against River-PI, Portuguesa and Fast Club, respectively, with the possibility of stamping the advance. Of the trio, no one managed to score in the opening round. The kids from Timão beat Resende by 2-1, Colorado beat São Raimundo by 2-0, while Flu triumphed against Jacuipense by 1-0.
Members of the national elite in professional, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino and Avaí can also guarantee classification this Friday (7) in the Copa São Paulo.
CHECK ALL OF TODAY’S COPY GAMES (7)
Suzano x Concordia Union – 11 am
Flamengo-SP x Santana EC – 13h
Jaguariúna x Fluminense-PI – 13h
Juventus x Canaan – 1pm
Manthiqueira x São José-RS – 13h
Matonense x Jacuipense – 1pm
Mauá x Volta Redonda – 1pm
Tanabi x Aquidauanense – 13h
Votuporanguense x Matogrossense – 13h
Ituano x Fortaleza – 1:15 pm
Fast Club x Fluminense – 3:15 pm
Guarani x Vila Nova – 3:15 pm
Guarulhos x Avaí – 3:15 pm
Mauanense x Atlético-GO – 15:15
Monte Azul x Bahia – 3:15 pm
XV Piracicaba x Vitória – 15:15
Portuguese Santista x CRB – 3:15 pm
Red Bull Bragantino x ABC – 3:15 pm
Audax x Camaçariense – 17h
União Mogi x São Raimundo-RR -17:15
Francana x Trust – 5:45 pm
Santo André x Joinville – 7:15 pm
Portuguese x International – 7:30 pm
São José x Resende – 19:30
Ponte Preta x Youth – 20h
River-PI x Corinthians – 9:45 pm
