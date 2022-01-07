Corinthians, Fluminense and Internacional play today (7)

Credit: Disclosure – Mirassol

Friday (7) will be an intense movement in Copinha 2022. Short shooting competition in the group stage, the tournament is already defining the first classified after the dispute of the second round in the brackets.

The highlight of the day at Copinha was Corinthians, Internacional and Fluminense, who took action against River-PI, Portuguesa and Fast Club, respectively, with the possibility of stamping the advance. Of the trio, no one managed to score in the opening round. The kids from Timão beat Resende by 2-1, Colorado beat São Raimundo by 2-0, while Flu triumphed against Jacuipense by 1-0.

Members of the national elite in professional, Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino and Avaí can also guarantee classification this Friday (7) in the Copa São Paulo.

CHECK ALL OF TODAY’S COPY GAMES (7)

Suzano x Concordia Union – 11 am

Flamengo-SP x Santana EC – 13h

Jaguariúna x Fluminense-PI – 13h

Juventus x Canaan – 1pm

Manthiqueira x São José-RS – 13h

Matonense x Jacuipense – 1pm

Mauá x Volta Redonda – 1pm

Tanabi x Aquidauanense – 13h

Votuporanguense x Matogrossense – 13h

Ituano x Fortaleza – 1:15 pm

Fast Club x Fluminense – 3:15 pm

Guarani x Vila Nova – 3:15 pm

Guarulhos x Avaí – 3:15 pm

Mauanense x Atlético-GO – 15:15

Monte Azul x Bahia – 3:15 pm

XV Piracicaba x Vitória – 15:15

Portuguese Santista x CRB – 3:15 pm

Red Bull Bragantino x ABC – 3:15 pm

Audax x Camaçariense – 17h

União Mogi x São Raimundo-RR -17:15

Francana x Trust – 5:45 pm

Santo André x Joinville – 7:15 pm

Portuguese x International – 7:30 pm

São José x Resende – 19:30

Ponte Preta x Youth – 20h

River-PI x Corinthians – 9:45 pm

