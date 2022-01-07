Corinthians forwards loan from Under-23 goalkeeper to Paran’s first division club

With the possibility of ending activities next season, the Corinthians Under-23 team is close to arranging the departure of another player. In recent days, the club has advanced in a negotiation to lend the goalkeeper Yago to São Joseense, which disputes the first division of the Paraná Championship in 2022.

The loan, which must be signed in the next few days, will be valid until the end of the state competition. The archer already trains with the group in the city of São José dos Pinhais. Yago has a contract with Corinthians until January 31, 2023.

Goalkeeper Yago was part of the Under-23 squad last season, but did not make it to the field, being passed over by goalkeepers Filipe and Guilherme Vicentini – the latter was part of the professional squad last season. For the Under-20 team, he played 22 opportunities, between 2019 and 2020. For a moment during the season, he alternated the title with Matheus Donelli, who, like Guilherme, is currently part of the professionals.

The last few weeks have been one of frequent farewells for the Corinthians Under-23 team. This week, Higor Lapa and Hugo Borges confirmed their departure after ending their contractual ties with the Parque São Jorge club.

If the departure of goalkeeper Yago is confirmed, Corinthians will have only nine players in the category under contract, none of them a goalkeeper. Full-back Igor Formiga and forward Matheus Matias may also be leaving the club, heading for Ponte Preta. The Corinthians board, as confirmed in press conferences, is studying the possibility of ending the Under-23 this season.

See more at: Mercado da Bola and Corinthians Under-23.