Corinthians hires midfielder Mariza, ex-Grêmio | corinthians

Corinthians announced this Thursday another signing for the women’s team in 2022. After Jaqueline Ribeiro, ex-São Paulo striker, now it was Timão’s turn to confirm Mariza, a midfielder who was at Grêmio.

Having played for youth teams, Mariza is 20 years old and left Tricolor Gaucho at the end of last season.

Born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, the player also played for São José and Chapecoense.

Also on Thursday, Corinthians announced that midfielder Andessinha will not remain at the club. The 26-year-old player has been with Timão since 2020 and participated in the title campaigns of Libertadores (2021) and in the bi-championships of the Brasileiro and Paulistão (2020 and 2021).

Since the end of last season, Corinthians has been announcing little by little contract renewals with its main players, such as multi-purpose Tamires and midfielder Gabi Zanotti. There are few names left to confirm their destinies, such as Vic Albuquerque.

Adriana, Bianca Gomes, Tarciane, Grazi, Paty, Giovanna Campiolo, Tainá Borges, Diany, Katiuscia, Gabi Portilho and Juliete have already renewed with the club. Coach Arthur Elias and all his coaching staff will also continue in 2022.