Corinthians is interested in and is studying the hiring of goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta

Corinthians is studying making a proposal to Ponte Preta by goalkeeper Ivan. THE Sports Gazette found that Timão is interested in the player and sees the eventual hiring as a “market opportunity”.

The information is that an official offer has not yet been placed on the table, but that could happen at any time. Talks are ongoing, despite the caution of the leaders.

Ivan is managed by Elenko Sports, a company owned by Fernando Garcia, a partner at Corinthians and brother of Paulo Garcia, advisor and many times candidate for the presidency of the club.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, current Corinthians president, has a good relationship with Fernando Garcia and usually deals directly with him with him involving players linked to the company and the Parque São Jorge club.

Fernando Garcia, however, is on vacation abroad and is scheduled to return to Brazil next Wednesday.

Ivan is 24 years old, has been in Macaca’s professional squad since 2017 and from 2018 onwards he became one of the team’s main players.

The 1.92 meter goalkeeper’s contract with the team from Campinas runs until April 2023.

Ponte owns 100% of the athlete’s economic rights and sees a sale by Ivan as the solution to a series of short-term debts for the club.

According to the ge, about 40% of the amount collected with an eventual transfer is guaranteed, by contract, for the abatement of financial disputes.

The São Paulo alvinegro summit is attentive and seeking information on these legal issues and contracts signed in order to have legal certainty before moving forward.

Despite being young, Ivan accumulates experience in the Brazilian national team in youth categories and also with calls for the main team from Canary Islands.

Constantly probed, including by clubs abroad, the archer suffered a serious injury to the ligament of his right wrist in September 2020, which hindered his rise in his career. The problem was reflected in surgery and eight months of leave.

After recovering, Ivan helped Ponte Preta in 26 games of the 2021 Brazilian Serie B Championship.

At Corinthians, in addition to Cássio, Sylvinho also has goalkeepers Matheus Donelli (19 years old), Carlos Miguel (23 years old and newly hired) and Guilherme Castellani (21 years old) at his disposal.

The existence of a negotiation between Corinthians and Ponte Preta was initially reported by journalist Jorge Nicola.

