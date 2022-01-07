Corinthians is interested in hiring goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte

The Corinthians board is interested in hiring goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta. At the age of 24, the player has been standing out in Macaca and calls the attention of the Parque São Jorge club for his potential. Without a weight reserve for Cassio in the squad, Timão is studying the possibility of making an offer to remove the defender from Campinas.

Ponte Preta owns 100% of Ivan’s rights and the contract with the goalkeeper runs until April 1, 2023. In recent weeks, the boards of the two clubs got closer behind the scenes, with Timon yielding Matheus Jesus, Fessin and Léo Santos on loan to Macaca to dispute the Series B of the Brasileirão this season.

The values ​​of a possible negotiation are kept confidential, but Corinthians believes it will not have major problems to remove the player from Campinas in a deal seen by the board as a ‘market opportunity’. The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Goalkeeper Ivan played the entire youth category at Ponte Preta, played in the Toulon Tournament with the Brazilian team in 2019 and reached Macaca’s professional in the 2017 season. There, he played 162 matches and conceded 153 goals. The player’s name is a hope of the club in the interior to pay off some of its short-term debts.

Corinthians currently has Cássio, Matheus Donelli, Guilherme Pezão and Carlos Miguel as goalkeepers for the main squad. Cássio’s immediate reserve is Donelli, who is only 19 years old, which worries the coaching staff for this year’s Copa Libertadores dispute.